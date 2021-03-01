West Virginia to get over $47.7M for affordable housing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia said federal awards totaling over $47.7 million will go to the state for addressing affordable housing and homelessness.

The 51 funding awards from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will go to city and county housing authorities and other local groups.

“Every West Virginian deserves to have a roof over their head and a warm place to sleep, no matter their circumstances,” Manchin said in a statement.

His office sent out a joint press release with Capito.

“This funding from HUD supports West Virginia by providing needed assistance to help our residents facing homelessness and strengthens our public housing sector,” Capito said.

(Editor’s note: The Housing Authority of the City of Point Pleasant was noted as being approved to receive $331,118, according to a news release from the offices of Manchin and Capito.)