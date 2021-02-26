Prosecutor and Sheriff to host town hall meeting

POINT PLEASANT — Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Seth S. Gaskins and Mason County Sheriff Corey J. Miller recently announced their offices will host a town hall event in the courtroom of the Mason County Circuit Court on Thursday, March 11, from 7-9 p.m.

According to a news release from the officials, the goal of the meeting is to provide the public with updates concerning the two offices and to address any concerns and questions from the public regarding public safety.

“Prosecutor Gaskins and Sheriff Miller believe that it is important for their offices to be engaged with the public and to erase any barriers that exist in order to foster a two-way working relationship with the community,” the release stated.

“It is a privilege for me to interact directly with the citizens of Mason County,” Gaskins said. “There are many serious issues facing our county and hearing the concerns of the public will help my office and Sheriff Miller’s office plan accordingly for the future.”

This will be the first of other town hall meetings the offices plan to hold this year. The two offices plan to host other public meetings in other areas of the county later this year.

Those who plan to attend the town hall meeting are asked to enter the court house via the Main Street side and to adhere to all COVID-19 and social distancing protocols.

Information provided on behalf of Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Seth S. Gaskins and Mason County Sheriff Corey J. Miller.

