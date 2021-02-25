Board of Ed. approves agenda items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education met on Tuesday evening to approve agenda items.

Board members present during the meeting include Dale Shobe, Rhonda Tennant, Jared Billings, Meagan Bonecutter and Ashley Cossin.

The board approved James Higginbotham as an approved driver for the 2020/21 school year. His driving record has been checked by the WV Department of Vehicles.

The board approved the following policies: #1220-Employment of Superintendent; #2230.04-WV Remembers Program; #2230.05-Instruction of the Bible; #2260.03-Programs of Study for English Learners; #2414-Drug Prevention and Violence Reduction Education Program; #2430.02-Participation in Extra-Curricular Activities; #3139.01-Suspension; #3141-Termination; #3213-Student Supervision and Welfare by Professional Staff; #3220.05-Teacher and Leader Induction Program; #3242-Professional Learning for Educators; #4139.01-Suspension; #4140-Termination for Cause and Resignation; #5350-Student Suicide; #5421-Grading; #5530-Substance abuse Prevention; #5540-The Schools and Community Agencies; #5610-Exclusion from Classroom of School Bus, Suspension and Expulsion of Students; #7440.01-Video Surveillance and Electronic Monitoring; #7510-Use of District Facilities; #8120-Volunteers; #8452-Automated External Defibrillators (AED); #8800-Religious/Patriotic Ceremonies and Observances; #9270-Home Instruction.

For professional personnel matters, the board approved the following items: the resignation of Kathy Baker, Kindergarten Teacher, New Haven Elementary, effective June 30, 2021, due to retirement; the resignation of Dianne Clark, Speech-Language Pathologist, effective June 30, 2021, due to retirement; and the employment of Amy Miller, Vocational Agriculture Teacher, Mason County Career Center, effective February 25, 2021.

The following service personnel matters were approved by the board: the resignation of Treva Clutter, Maintenance Department, effective June 30, 2021, due to retirement; the resignation of Maxine Coyner, Substitute Custodian, Central Office Itinerant, effective February 1, 2021; the employment of Kacee Rainey, Aide, Central Office Itinerant (210), effective February 25, 2021; and the employment of Trinity Dean, Aide, Central Office Itinerant (216), effective February 25, 2021.

In finance matters the board approved the purchase of 114 All-In-One Computers from Zones, in the amount of $99,950.64. ESSERF will be the funding source. The board also approved the ratification of orders issued, transfers and supplements in the total amount of $718,103.51.

The board was scheduled to meet on Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. for a newly scheduled regular meeting. The next regular business meeting is set for March 9 at 6 p.m. at Ashton Elementary.

Editor’s note: Unless otherwise noted, all votes were unanimous.

