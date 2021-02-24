Local author releases first book

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Local author Larry Coleman will hold a book signing for his newly released book this Saturday in Point Pleasant, W.Va.

Coleman, who resides in Mason County, W.Va. is a native of Meigs County, Ohio.

Willa’s Bible Bookstore, 416 Main Street in Point Pleasant, will be hosting an author book signing by Coleman on Saturday, Feb. 27, from noon to 4 p.m.

Coleman’s book is titled “Our New Christmas House Guest.” The book is published through LuLu Publishing Company.

“Christmas may be over, but this charming story is about a young lady who is lost, cold, wet, and alone in a Wyoming city park on a snowy Christmas Eve. Larry invites you to spend a year with her on a Christian family’s horse ranch. You’ll find yourself wrapped up in the day-to-day activities of Sally Price as she finds herself with the help of the Wilson family who have taken her in as one of their very own,” states a news release provided by Coleman.

Coleman is one of Lulu Publishing’s newest authors. He is a retired Independent Christian Church Minister and Law Enforcement Officer now living in Mason County with his wife, Sheila. He is a graduate of Kentucky Christian University in Grayson, Kentucky.

According to the news release, Coleman worked with troubled youth and adults all of his career throughout the Tri State area. He is also an avid photographer, vocalist, public speaker and storyteller. Many of you may remember Larry from his performances in the Fall Follies in the Big Bend Area years ago, directed by the late Bob Hoeflich.

Since those days, he has traveled all over the United States, choosing the northwest corner of Wyoming as the setting for this story.

“I chose this location because of the influence it had on my life as a youngster. The Grand Tetons, Yellowstone National Park and the Jackson Hole region painted such a wonderful visual memory for me. I just know you will enjoy how Sally and her foal, JoJo, journey together as Sally works on the horse ranch growing in so many different ways ,” stated Coleman in the news release.

If you are interested in obtaining a copy of his book, you can purchase one at Willa’s after the book signing or by ordering directly from Coleman via email at colphoto1@gmail.com or on Facebook.

The book is $15 which includes shipping and handling. Coleman is donating $3 of the proceeds of each book to The Mason County Homeless Shelter in Point Pleasant, W.Va.

Larry Coleman is pictured with his new book. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/02/web1_2.24-Coleman-Book.jpg Larry Coleman is pictured with his new book. Courtesy photo