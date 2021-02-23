Gallia, Meigs report new cases… Mason reports zero

OHIO VALLEY — Additional COVID-19 cases were reported in Meigs and Gallia Counties on Tuesday.

The Meigs County Health Department reported 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 from Feb. 20-23. There are currently 45 active cases in Meigs County.

Three new COVID-19 cases were reported in Gallia County on Tuesday by the Ohio Department of Health.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported no additional cases of COVID-19 in Mason County on Tuesday.

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,194 cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Tuesday’s update. This is an increase of three since Monday’s update.

ODH has reported a total of 46 deaths, 129 hospitalizations, and 2,041 presumed recovered individuals (12 new) as of Tuesday.

Age ranges for the 2,194 total cases reported by ODH on Tuesday are as follows:

0-19 — 283 cases (1 less case, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 355 cases (2 new cases, 6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 297 cases (2 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 314 cases (1 new case, 7 hospitalizations, 1 death)

50-59 — 328 cases (15 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 278 cases (1 less case, 25 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

70-79 — 189 cases (35 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-plus — 150 cases (37 hospitalizations, 25 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

A total of 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Meigs County from Feb. 20-23 in an update on Tuesday.

The Meigs County Health Department reported 45 active cases and 1,376 total cases (1,238 confirmed, 138 probable) since April, as part of Tuesday’s update.

There have been a total of 33 deaths, 1,298 recovered cases (26 new), and 71 hospitalizations since April.

Age ranges for the 1,376 Meigs County cases, as of Tuesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 51 cases (1 new case)

10-19 — 126 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 194 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 172 cases (2 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 200 cases (4 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 193 cases (3 new cases, 4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 201 cases (2 new cases, 19 hospitalizations, 4 deaths)

70-79 — 148 cases (1 new case, 23 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-89 — 61 cases (10 hospitalizations, 14 deaths )

90-99 — 28 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 1,099 first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations..

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting three of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,757 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, the same as Monday. Of those, 1,710 are confirmed cases and 47 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 36 deaths in Mason County.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 1,757 COVID-19 cases reported in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 40 cases (plus 2 probable cases)

10-19 — 142 cases (plus 3 probable case)

20-29 — 297 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

30-39 — 292 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

40-49 — 253 cases (plus 9 probable cases)

50-59 — 257 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 221 cases (plus 5 probable case, 6 deaths)

70+ — 208 cases (plus 6 probable cases, 27 deaths)

On Tuesday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 7.54 on Tuesday with a 1.48 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green and orange.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 2,775 new cases on Tuesday (21-day average of 2,639). There were 94 new deaths (21-day average of 268), 159 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 142) and 29 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 16) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Tuesday’s update.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 130,139 cases with 2,274 deaths. There was an increase of 285 cases from Monday and 11 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 2,127,566 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.50 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 3.32 percent. There are 8,528 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR reported on Tuesday 272,007 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 167,953 people have been fully vaccinated.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this story.

