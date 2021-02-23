New Haven approves personnel matters

NEW HAVEN — Personnel matters were the main topic of discussion when members of the New Haven Town Council held their most recent meeting.

Present were Mayor Phil Serevicz, Recorder Becky Benson, and council members Roy Dale Grimm, Colton McKinney, Stephen Ohlinger, Jr., Steve Carpenter and Jessica Rickard.

According to Benson, the council voted to hire Tanner Smith as a part-time worker, with a pay rate of $8.75 per hour. Also hired was David Fowler as a part-time garbage truck driver at $10 per hour. It was noted that Fowler has a commercial driver’s license (CDL).

Point Pleasant Attorney Nick Dalton was hired to serve as the municipal court judge. He will be paid $175 per court session. Dalton also serves as judge for the Mason municipal court.

The council also agreed to increase the pay of employee Tyler Grimm to $14 per hour. The pay raise came after Grimm recently obtained his Class I Sewer Operator license, according to Benson.

The council appointed members to the municipal pool committee, including Phyllis Arthur, Cathy Zerkle, Alice Humphreys, Amy Roush, Lisa Crump, and Benson. The committee applies for grants and raises funds to keep the pool operational and to pay lifeguards during the summer months.

Two issues were discussed by council members, but decisions were tabled.

The first was the renewal of the town insurance, which was tabled until members had a chance to review the policy. The second was the replacement of the 75-cent monthly parks and recreation fee that appears on residents’ water and sewer bills. Council members tabled action until the exact purpose of the original fee is discovered.

The next meeting will be March 1, 6 p.m., at the community center. Masks are required to attend the open meeting, and social distancing is observed.

By Mindy Kearns

