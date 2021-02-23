Mason updated on police department operations

MASON — Police department business topped the agenda when the Mason Town Council held its most recent meeting.

Present were Mayor Donna Dennis, Recorder Harley Stewart, and council members Sarah Stover, Becky Pearson, Sharon Kearns and Steve Ohlinger. Absent was Councilman Marty Yeager.

Police Chief Colton McKinney told members the new cruiser is outfitted with the exception of the exterior striping. He updated the council on the costs of the light installation and striping, along with the labor.

The chief said he recently interviewed and had physical agility testing for four candidates who applied for the part-time officer position. Upon his recommendation, the council approved the hiring of River Griffith at an uncertified officer wage of $10 per hour, with the understanding that the position might change to full-time.

Firearms were also discussed, with McKinney saying most departments are now carrying Glock 9-millimeter guns. He said the advantage to having the same firearms is if there is an incident where they are needed, and multiple agencies are involved, they can use each other’s extra clips.

McKinney said he will gather prices and return to council. He added the guns now owned by the department could be used as trade-ins.

Dennis updated the council on the proposed Clifton water upgrade project. She said there are at least three firms expressing interest in becoming engineers for the project. It was decided she, along with Operator Aaron Woolard, and council members Stover and Ohlinger will be included in the interviewing process.

In other action, the council:

Heard from Stover that there is a generator at the wastewater plant that needs placed under shelter;

Agreed to hold April meetings on the 8th and 20th, with the second meeting being the date to lay the levy;

Approved the purchase of a salt spredder at a cost of approximately $5,000;

Set the Easter egg hunt for noon on March 27 at the park, with a rain date of April 3; and,

Agreed to hold the annual town spring clean-up, with details to be announced.

The next meeting will be March 4 at 6:30 p.m.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/02/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic.jpg

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.