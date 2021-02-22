1,590 still without power in county

MASON COUNTY — Many residents in Mason County and West Virginia are still without power following iceand snow storms from last week.

In Mason County, Dennis Zimmerman, director of the Office of Emergency Services, said as of 8 a.m. Monday, an estimated 2,000 customers were still without electricity. By late Monday, that number had decreased to 1,590.

A release from Appalachian Power on Monday morning stated power had been restored to 75 percent of customers in West Virginia. The power company states customers lost power in ice storms that hit the area on Feb. 11 and Feb. 15.

In the state, Appalachian Power reported 97,000 customers were experiencing outages, but Monday morning the number had decreased to approximately 24,000. The release state power was expected to be restored to more customers by the end of Monday.

Appalachian Power listed Mason County among “the six hardest hit counties in Appalachian Power’s West Virginia services area.” The other counties include Cabell, Jackson, Lincoln, Putnam and Wayne.

Local volunteer fire departments have been working since the storms to open roads with fallen trees. A representative of Leon Volunteer Fire Department said on Monday morning all roads in its service area are open to passenger vehicles. On a Facebook post over the weekend, the department said they are working to widen the roads to allow bucket trucks and large fire trucks to have access.

Valley Fire Department also reported working through heavy storm damage on the southern end of the county, many days working “daylight to dark,” according to a post on its Facebook page. Leon, Gallipolis Ferry, Ashton and Apple Grove were a few of the reportedly hard-hit areas in the county following the ice and snow storms last week.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

The Leon Volunteer Fire Department reports roads in their service area are cleared for passenger vehicles. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/02/web1_leon-1.jpg The Leon Volunteer Fire Department reports roads in their service area are cleared for passenger vehicles. Leon Volunteer Fire Department | Courtesy Volunteer firefighters have been working to clear downed trees off roadways since ice storms hit last week. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/02/web1_leon-2.jpg Volunteer firefighters have been working to clear downed trees off roadways since ice storms hit last week. Leon Volunteer Fire Department | Courtesy Ice and snow storms on Feb. 11 and Feb. 15 caused trees to fall on roadways and powerlines. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/02/web1_leon-3.jpg Ice and snow storms on Feb. 11 and Feb. 15 caused trees to fall on roadways and powerlines. Leon Volunteer Fire Department | Courtesy

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.