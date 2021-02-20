Showing support for statewide pageant

HURRICANE — The 2021 Miss West Virginia Elementary, Jr. High, High School, and Collegiate America Pageants will take place today (Saturday) with local contestants from Mason County competing.

According to a news release from pageant organizers, “Valley Park will host this event in which 34 state residents are vying for the prestigious titles.”

Executive Pageant Director Delyssa Edwards was chosen last summer to direct the pageant. Edwards, a Mason County native and experienced pageant director, was excited to take on the role.

“We have so many smart, beautiful, and talented ladies in this state looking for opportunities through pageants,” Edwards said, “and this system is one of the bests.”

Contestants will compete in several phases of competition including Interview, Fun Fashion, and Evening Gown. Those that win the titles will advance to nationals which will be held in Little Rock, Arkansas. Age divisions for the pageant start at Kindergarten all the way up to West Virginia-enrolled college ladies ages 28 or younger.

According to the national pageant’s website, “The Miss High School America Scholarship Pageant Organization was started in 2009, for the purpose of providing personal and professional opportunities for young women. It is our goal to provide outstanding junior high, high school and collegiate girls the opportunity to compete in a prestigious national level scholarship pageant.”

Contestants for the 2021 pageant are: Ketsia Dotson of Alma; Kelsey Lawson of Hurricane; Linzy Shamblin of Kenna; Lillian Roush of New Haven; Ella Grant of Southside; Kenley Pullen of Charleston; Taylor Parsons of Evans; Mia Park of Weston; Karly Hilliard of Buckhannon; Riley Freeman of Charleston; Harlee Houdersheldt of Pinch; Alexis Roush of New Haven; Rayleigh Westfall of Webster Springs; Madison Burnside of Buckhannon; Leela Williams of Cross Lanes; Khloe McAvoy of Nutter Fort; Elise Moll of Craigsville; Shelby Anderson of Vienna; Olivia Buzzard of Parkersburg; Campbell Moore of Parkersburg; Alexandra Wodnicki of Clarksburg; Emma Kitchen of Williamstown; Gracie Clark of Hurricane; Lillian Bowles of Mason; Alexah Terry of Sissonville; Emma Parker of Petersburg; Baylee Jarrett of Calvin; Jaysa Wilson of Milton; Jayda McHorney of Charleston; Emma Rice of Point Pleasant; Gracie Queen of Point Pleasant; Cassidy Bosley of Maysville; Bree Moll of Craigsville; and Hannah O’Brien of Hurricane.

The pageants will take place at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. tonight, Saturday, Feb. 20. Tickets were on sale Feb. 14 through Friday, Feb. 19 on Eventbrite. Tickets were sold on a limited basis to meet state COVID guidelines. Those in attendance are required to wear a face mask and will be asked to practice social distancing. The pageant is sponsored by Barbie’s Formals of Milton.

The pageant will also be live streamed from the pageant’s Facebook page: Miss West Virginia Elementary, Jr. High, High School, & Collegiate America Pageant.

For more information about this pageant and how you can participate next year, please contact Edwards at 304-593-8998 or send a message on Facebook.

The Mason Jar sponsored the plaques for the Miss West Virginia Elementary, Jr. High, High School & Collegiate America Pageant. The pageant is taking place today (Saturday) at the Valley Park Conference Center in Hurricane. John Donahue, one of the owners of the Mason Jar is pictured. (Delyssa Edwards | Courtesy) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/02/web1_2.20-Awards.jpg The Mason Jar sponsored the plaques for the Miss West Virginia Elementary, Jr. High, High School & Collegiate America Pageant. The pageant is taking place today (Saturday) at the Valley Park Conference Center in Hurricane. John Donahue, one of the owners of the Mason Jar is pictured. (Delyssa Edwards | Courtesy)

Mason County contestants to compete