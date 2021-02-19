Hope Scholarship back to finance committee

On Friday, House Bill 2013, the Hope Scholarship Program, which passed the House Thursday, was reconsidered and recommitted to the Committee on Finance. It has been recommitted to consider the new fiscal note, according to the West Virginia Legislature Blog. Pictured is Thursday’s vote totals on the bill. (West Virginia Legislative Photography, Photo by Perry Bennett)

