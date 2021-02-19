For the record: Convictions reported

Prosecutor reports convictions

Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Seth Gaskins announces William P. Gill, 49, of Munfordville, Kentucky, was convicted of three felony Counts of “distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct,” in the Circuit Court of Mason County on Thursday.

According to Gaskins’ office, “Gill faces a possible maximum prison term of six years under West Virginia law. Additionally, Gill will be forced to register as a sex offender for life. Gill will be sentenced by Circuit Judge Craig Tatterson in the Mason County Circuit Court in April of this year. The Mason County Prosecutor’s Office will release additional details of this case following sentencing. The Mason County Prosecutor’s Office thanks the law enforcement officers involved in this investigation for their hard work and dedication to this matter.”

Also announced by Gaskins, Gregory A. Winston, 61, of Henderson, was convicted of four felony counts, which include one count of “distribution and display to a minor of obscene matter;” one count of “distribution and exhibiting materials depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct;” and two counts of “soliciting a minor via computer” in the Circuit Court of Mason County on Thursday.

A statement from Gaskins’ office included the following: “Winston faces a possible maximum prison term of 27 years under West Virginia law. Additionally, Winston will be forced to register as a sex offender for life. Winston will be sentenced by Circuit Judge Craig Tatterson in the Mason County Circuit Court in April of this year. The Mason County Prosecutor’s Office will release additional details of this case following sentencing. The Mason County Prosecutor’s Office thanks the law enforcement officers involved in this investigation for their hard work and dedication to this matter.”

Information released via the Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Facebook page.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/02/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic2-3.jpg