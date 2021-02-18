Toyota investing $210 million in Buffalo plant

BUFFALO, W.Va. — Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia (TMMWV) announced a $210 million investment to upgrade existing engine production at its facility in Buffalo, W.Va., resulting in an additional 100 jobs, according to announcements from Toyota, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, Shelley Moore Capito and West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, on Thursday.

According to a news release via Toyota’s website, once complete, TMMWV’s total investment will be more than $1.8 billion and total employment will exceed 2,000.

“Toyota’s commitment to increase its investment in West Virginia and into our hard-working West Virginians prove they continue to be a wonderful business partner right here in the Mountain State,” Justice said in a statement. “This is such exciting news for West Virginia’s business community as well as our families that businesses are choosing to grow their organizations here. Toyota is a wonderful example of how a global company can be successful right here in West Virginia.”

Included in the governor’s news release was a statement from West Virginia Department of Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch.

“Toyota is another example of a company that has not only invested in West Virginia, but has found success here and continued to grow,” Gaunch stated. “The Buffalo plant started over 20 years ago with 300 jobs and a $400 million investment. With this expansion, the company’s investment in our state now totals more than $1.8 billion and they now employ 2,000 West Virginians.”

A joint news release sent on behalf of Senators Manchin and Capito included the following:

“In 2005 as Governor, I had the opportunity to travel to Japan to meet with Dr. Toyoda and company officials and since then they have been a strong partner for West Virginia. I’ve had the pleasure of working with Toyota as they continue to build on their investments in the state, which now total more than $1.8 billion and support 2,000 good-paying jobs,” Manchin said. “Today’s announcement of 100 new jobs and its continued investment in the state is testament to the team in Buffalo and the West Virginia workforce. The partnership between Toyota and West Virginia is stronger than ever and I look forward to continuing to work with Toyota officials to foster more long-term investments in our economy, communities and people.”

“Since Toyota first came to West Virginia more than 25 years ago, they have expanded their operations multiple times in Buffalo and proven to the country that our state has the skilled and dedicated workforce necessary for any company to be successful here. I have seen this dedication and strong work ethic of the Toyota Team Members firsthand during facility visits, and I’m glad that today’s announcement will create new job opportunities for hardworking West Virginians to pursue,” Capito said. “I’m thrilled that the Buffalo engine plant is continuing to play a key role in producing the engines and motors that power U.S. vehicles as Toyota continues to develop and incorporate exciting new technologies into their fleet. West Virginia has a long and productive relationship with Toyota, and this announcement today further solidifies the company’s commitment to investing in our state and our workers.”

According to the news release from Capito and Manchin, the $210 million investment will upgrade Toyota’s current six-cylinder engine production line with new equipment and machinery, creating flexibility based on market demand for Toyota’s vehicle assembly plants in the U.S. and Canada.

The 100 new jobs will create a third shift due to a significant increase in Rav4 engine production at the Buffalo site, increasing assembly of an additional 5,900 engines per month, or more than 70,000 engines per year.

The upgrade project and hiring will be complete in the second half of 2022, according to Toyota. Information regarding available positions at TMMWV can be found at www.tourtoyota.com.

Information provided by the offices of Gov. Jim Justice and U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin.

