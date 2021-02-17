One COVID-19 death reported in Gallia… Mason reports zero new cases

OHIO VALLEY — One additional COVID-19 death was reported in Gallia County on Wednesday, as Mason County reported zero new cases.

The Ohio Department of Health reported one additional COVID-19 death, a person in the 50-59 age range, in Gallia County on Wednesday. There was also one additional hospitalization and five new cases reported.

Eight new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Meigs County Health Department as part of Wednesday’s update.

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Mason County on Wednesday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).

Local vaccination numbers

According to the Ohio Department of Health, in Gallia County, 3,566 people have started the vaccine process, which is 11.93 percent of the population. Of those, 1,292 (4.32 percent of the population) have completed the two dose vaccine process.

In Meigs County, 2,392 people have started the vaccine process, which is 10.44 percent of the population. Of those, 761 (3.32 percent of the population) have completed the two dose vaccine process. A vaccine clinic was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon with the Meigs County Health Department. Those vaccines are not included in these totals.

DHHR is reporting a total of 3,266 doses administered to Mason County residents, which is 123 doses per 1,000 people. These numbers do not determine the number of individuals who have been vaccinated.

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,163 cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Wednesday’s update. This is an increase of five since Tuesday’s update.

ODH has reported a total of 45 deaths (1 new), 129 hospitalizations (one new), and 1,993 presumed recovered individuals (9 new) as of Wednesday.

Age ranges for the 2,163 total cases reported by ODH on Wednesday are as follows:

0-19 — 282 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 350 cases (6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 290 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 312 cases (7 hospitalizations, 1 death)

50-59 — 322 cases (1 new case, 15 hospitalizations, 1 new death, 3 total deaths)

60-69 — 275 cases (2 new cases, 25 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

70-79 — 184 cases (35 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-plus — 148 cases (1 new case, 1 new hospitalization, 37 total hospitalizations, 24 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department eight additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Meigs County on from Tuesday and Wednesday.

The health department reported 57 active cases and 1,354 total cases (1,217 confirmed, 137 probable) since April, as part of Wednesday’s update. There have been a total of 31 deaths, 1,266 recovered cases (26 new), and 67 hospitalizations since April.

The Meigs County Health Department typically updates local case data on Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week.

Age ranges for the 1,354 Meigs County cases, as of Wednesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 49 cases

10-19 — 125 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 192 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 168 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 197 cases (4 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 188 cases (3 new cases, 4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 198 cases ( new case, 17 hospitalizations, 4 deaths)

70-79 — 147 cases (2 new cases, 22 hospitalizations, 10 deaths)

80-89 — 60 cases (1 new case, 9 hospitalizations, 14 deaths )

90-99 — 28 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 963 COVID-19 vaccinations since Dec. 29.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting three of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,742 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, the same as Tuesday. Of those, 1,696 are confirmed cases and 46 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 36 deaths in Mason County.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 1,742 COVID-19 cases reported in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 40 cases (plus 2 probable cases)

10-19 — 141 cases (plus 3 probable case)

20-29 — 296 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

30-39 — 290 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

40-49 — 249 cases (plus 9 probable cases)

50-59 — 253 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 219 cases (plus 5 probable case, 6 deaths)

70+ — 208 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 27 deaths)

On Wednesday, Mason County was designated as “yellow” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 16.16 on Wednesday with a 3.93 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are gold.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 1,816 new cases on Wednesday (21-day average of 3,182). There were 60 new deaths (21-day average of 266), 149 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 160) and 25 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 17) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Wednesday’s update.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, a total of 1,339,231 people in Ohio have started the vaccination process, which is 11.46 percent of the state’s population. Of those, 513,004 (4.39 percent of the population) have completed the process.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 128,405 cases with 2,225 deaths. There was an increase of 289 cases from Tuesday and nine new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 2,080,541 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.54 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 3.41 percent. There are 10,522 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR reported on Wednesday 252,901 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 145,734 people have been fully vaccinated.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

