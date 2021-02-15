Vaccine milestone for WVa

CHARLESTON — During Monday’s briefing, Gov. Jim Justice announced West Virginia has become the only state in the nation to achieve an overall vaccine administration rate over 100 percent for both first and second round vaccine doses combined.

“This is a monstrous achievement,” Gov. Justice said. “For the first time ever, we have been excess of 100 percent. It cannot possibly be any better than that.”

“For all those who are out there making this happen, congratulations,” Gov. Justice continued. “I’ve never, in my life, been more proud.”

According to a news release from the governor’s office, West Virginia has successfully administered 391,186 doses after receiving a total allotment of 380,400 doses from the federal government; an overall administration rate of 102.8 percent. This number exceeds 100 percent due to extra doses being extracted from vials of the vaccine.

West Virginia boasts a first dose administration rate of 106.2 percent and a second dose administration rate of 97.3 percent.

First doses: 250,646 administered / 236,000 allotted;

Second doses: 140,540 administered / 144,400 allotted.

“Our goal always continues to be 100 percent,” Gov. Justice said. “We continue to lead the nation because of all of our great partners on the local and community levels, plus the great work of the National Guard, DHHR, and all the medical experts helping us in every way.”

As of Monday morning, 7.7 percent of West Virginia’s entire population has reportedly received both doses of the vaccines. West Virginia’s percentage remains among the highest such rates of fully vaccinated residents of any state in the nation, according to the news release.

Also during Monday’s briefing, Gov. Justice went on to announce that free COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held in all 55 counties across West Virginia once again this week through operation “Save Our Wisdom.”

The clinics are currently available for West Virginians who are 65 years of age and older. To date, 136,038 West Virginians age 65 and older have chosen to be vaccinated, including 60,142 who are now fully vaccinated.

Each clinic location has its own, unique schedule. Names are being pulled from the West Virginia COVID-19 Vaccine Registration System to fill out appointments after waitlists are exhausted. All clinics require appointments and walk-ins will not be accepted.

West Virginia was the first state in the nation to put a statewide vaccination pre-registration system in place. The new digital tool allows West Virginians to add themselves to a list of people who are interested in being vaccinated, and will notify those who sign up about the availability of vaccine doses to help streamline vaccination efforts.

To date, more than 252,000 West Virginians have signed up to be added to the pre-registration list.

All West Virginians over the age of 16 are encouraged to pre-register at vaccinate.wv.gov.

In Mason County, another appointment-only vaccine clinic is being planned for this Thursday at the National Guard Armory, north of the city of Point Pleasant. Appointments were filled by utilizing those already on the state’s vaccine waitlist. There are no walk-in appointments available.

According to Dennis Zimmerman, director of Mason County’s office of emergency services, the county is expecting 300 doses.

From the time a person checks in for their vaccine, through the registration process, the administration of the vaccine, and waiting 15 minutes in the observation area, it’s estimated once that person enters the armory, the process should take no longer than 30 minutes, Zimmerman said.

Mason County Health Department personnel also help organize and work the clinics with assistance from a coalition including Mason County OES and Homeland Security staff, medical staff from Pleasant Valley Hospital and Fruth Pharmacy. Firefighters from the Point Pleasant Fire Department also provide assistance.

It’s estimated 1,000 of the estimated 4,800 residents who indicated they wanted a COVID-19 vaccine in Mason County have been vaccinated, either at the county’s ongoing appointment-only clinics or at other outlets.

Go online and visit www.vaccinate.wv.gov and fill out the online form or call 833-795-SHOT (833-795-7468) to be placed on the West Virginia COVID-19 vaccine waitlist. Also, if you previously called Mason County’s appointment hotline and gave someone your information, you should already be included on the state waitlist.

Some information provided by the office of Gov. Jim Justice. Beth Sergent contributed to this story.

