COVID cases reported in Mason, Gallia… New vaccine locations being added

OHIO VALLEY — New COVID-19 cases were reported in Mason and Gallia counties on Thursday with the state of Ohio announcing upcoming vaccine locations.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported three additional cases of COVID-19 in Mason County on Thursday.

The Ohio Department of Health reported eight new COVID-19 cases in Gallia County on Thursday.

New vaccine locations

Swisher & Lohse Pharmacy in Pomeroy will soon begin to administer vaccines to those in Phase 1B. Call 740-992-2955 to be added to the wait list. According to Governor Mike DeWine, during Thursday’s news conference, additional pharmacies including 160-plus RiteAid locations in Ohio and all Kroger pharmacies in the state will soon be offering vaccines as well. Additional pharmacies are also expected to be added.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,135 cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Thursday’s updates. This is an increase of eight since Wednesday’s update.

ODH has reported a total of 34 deaths, 126 hospitalizations (one new), and 1,931 presumed recovered individuals (13 new) as of Thursday.

Age ranges for the 2,135 total cases reported by ODH on Thursday are as follows:

0-19 — 280 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 349 cases (2 new cases, 6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 287 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 308 cases (6 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 317 cases (1 new case, 1 new hospitalization, 14 hospitalizations, 2 deaths)

60-69 — 267 cases (2 new cases, 25 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

70-79 — 182 cases (35 hospitalizations, 11 deaths)

80-plus — 145 cases (2 new cases, 36 hospitalizations, 18 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported 96 active cases and 1,308 total cases (1,174 confirmed, 134 probable) since April, as part of Tuesday’s update. There have been a total of 27 deaths, 1,185 recovered cases, and 67 hospitalizations since April.

Due to vaccine clinics taking place on Wednesday and Thursday, the next update is expected on Friday.

Age ranges for the 1,308 Meigs County cases, as of Tuesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 48 cases

10-19 — 122 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 184 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 163 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 191 cases (4 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 184 cases (4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 190 cases (17 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

70-79 — 138 cases (22 hospitalizations, 9 deaths)

80-89 — 58 cases (9 hospitalizations, 12 deaths )

90-99 — 28 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 755 COVID-19 vaccinations since Dec. 29.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting three of the seven indicators on Thursday. Meigs now meets the indicator for “outpatient visits” which it previously had not met.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,720 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Thursday morning, three more than Wednesday. Of those, 1,673 are confirmed cases and 47 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 36 deaths in Mason County.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 1,720 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 36 cases (plus 2 probable cases)

10-19 — 138 cases (plus 3 probable case, 1 new confirmed case)

20-29 — 293 cases (plus 10 probable cases, 1 new confirmed case)

30-39 — 289 cases (plus 10 probable cases, 1 new confirmed case)

40-49 — 242 cases (plus 10 probable cases, 1 new confirmed case)

50-59 — 248 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 218 cases (plus 5 probable case, 6 deaths)

70+ — 209 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 27 deaths)

On Thursday, Mason County was designated as “gold” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 23.17 on Thursday with a 4.15 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are orange and gold.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 2,806 new cases on Thursday (21-day average of 3,892). There were 721 new deaths (see editor’s note) (21-day average of 98), 189 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 188) and 19 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 21) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Thursday’s update.

Editor’s note: ODH is currently reconciling COVID-19 deaths, including about 650 in today’s count. This primarily impacts deaths occurring from November to December 2020. Deaths will be shown by the date of death. Newly reported deaths will be higher during the next few days as ODH completes this reconciliation.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, DHHR is reporting a total of 126,420 cases with 2,187 deaths. There was an increase of 469 cases from Wednesday and 12 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 2,028,981 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.59 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 3.28 percent. There are 13,535 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR reported on Thursday 227,921 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 115,598 people have been fully vaccinated.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

