Birds of a feather

A fresh coating of snow and ice left many feeling the latest winter weather was “for the birds” on Thursday. Pictured are a Northern Cardinal and sparrow roosting in a cherry tree whose branches were slowly thawing out from the freezing rain which began on Wednesday evening in Mason, Meigs and Gallia counties. (Beth Sergent | OVP)

