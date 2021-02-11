Board of Ed. approves agenda items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Schools Board of Education met on Tuesday evening to approve agenda items.

All board members, including Dale Shobe, Rhonda Tennant, Jared Billings, Meagan Bonecutter and Ashley Cossin, were in attendance at the meeting.

The board approved the placement of Anna Woomer, Marshall University Student, in Mason County Schools to complete her required field placement for the 2021 Spring Semester.

The board approved the request for three Mason County students to attend school in Jackson County for the 2021/22 school year.

The board approved the following policies on a five-day review and comment period: Policy #1220-Employment of Superintendent; Policy #2230.04-WV Remembers Program; Policy #2230.05-Instruction of the Bible; Policy #2260.03-Programs of Study for English Learners; Policy #2414-Drug Prevention and Violence Reduction Education Program; Policy #2430.02-Participation in Extra-Curricular Activities; Policy #3139.01-Suspension; Policy #3141-Termination; Policy #3213-Student Supervision and Welfare by Professional Staff; Policy #3220.05-Teacher and Leader Induction Program; Policy #3242-Professional Learning for Educators; Policy #4139.01-Suspension; Policy #4140-Termination for Cause and Resignation; Policy #5350-Student Suicide; Policy #5421-Grading; Policy #5530-Substance Abuse Prevention; Policy #5540-The Schools and Community Agencies; Policy #5610-Exclusion from Classroom or School Bus, Suspension and Expulsion of Students; Policy #7440.01-Video Surveillance and Electronic Monitoring; Policy #7510-use of District Facilities; Policy #8120-Volunteers; Policy #8452-Automated External Defibrillators (AED); Policy #8800-Religious/Patriotic Ceremonies and Observances; Policy #9270-Home Instruction.

For professional personnel matters, the board approved the employment of Jennifer Leighton, Teacher, Mason County School for Success, effective February 11, 2021; the employment of Brooke Mohr, 7-12 grade English/LA Teacher, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective February 15, 2021; the employment of Soni Roush, LD/BD/MI/AU, Teacher in Residence, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective February 11, 2021; the employment of Lacy Blain, Substitue Teacher, effective for the 2020/21 school year; to amend the effective start date of Brittany Dowdy, Social Worker, Central Office Itinterant, to February 1, 2021.

For service personnel matters, the board approved the resignation of Shirley Billings, Substitute Aide, effective January 27, 2021; employment of Todd Burris, Substitute Bus Operator, effective for the 2020/21 school year; employment of Amy Hively, Aide, Central Office Itinerant (502), effective February 11, 2021.

The board approved the following extra-curricular matters: the resignation of James Jordan, Jr High Boys Track Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective January 29, 2021; the employment of Mary Farley, Homebound, Alternative Ed., on an as needed basis, Central Office Itinerant, effective for the 2020/21 school year; the employment of Maggie Cade, Cheerleading Coach 2nd Half, Hannan Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; the employment of Maggie Cade, Cheerleading Coach, 1st Half, Hannan Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2021/22 school year; employment of Jonathan Cottrill, Jr High Girls Track Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2021/22 school year; employment of David Darst, Jr High Boys Track Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2021/22 school year; employment of Emily Kitchen, Varsity Girls Tennis Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2021/22 school year; employment of Randall Pierce, Jr High Golf Coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2021/22 school year.

The board approved the ratification of orders issued, transfers and supplements in the total amount of $982,800.59.

The board also approved the ratification of a check in the amount of $460 to board member Tennant. Tennant abstained from voting on the motion.

The next Mason County Board of Education meeting is scheduled for Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. The board has a special superintendent evaluation meeting on Feb. 16 at 6 p.m.

All votes are unanimous unless otherwise noted.