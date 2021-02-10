Board of Ed discusses academic progress

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education met on Tuesday evening to discuss academic progress.

All board of education members, including Dale Shobe, Rhonda Tennant, Jared Billings, Ashley Cossin and Meagan Bonecutter, were present at the meeting.

The board received the updated academic progress report from Kenny Bond, curriculum director. Bond said more students switched from the virtual platform to the blended learning platform since the last nine-weeks report. Bond said principals and teachers have made many efforts to get students back on track.

Bond told the board the schools will be having a “substantial” summer school this year. The program will last six weeks with two three-hour sessions each day for five days. Bond said the summer school will be at all three high schools and will include elementary and secondary students. The focus for elementary students will be English and math to “fill the gaps” students may have. For secondary students, the focus will be on credit recovery. Secondary students will be able to make up a full year in one subject during the summer school.

During the meeting, the board discussed the grading policy, which was on the agenda. Board member Meagan Bonecutter asked to add to the policy that grades must be updated weekly. Bond said in some high school classes, grades are not taken weekly. Bonecutter said she would like for parents to log online and know that grades are current. The policy, which is placed on a five-day review, will read that grades will be updated “frequently” and “once per week.”

Supt. Jack Cullen discussed the meeting with the county health department last week. Cullen said the health department still recommends quarantining for 14 days, despite the CDC lowing the guidelines to seven or 10 days, depending on the case.

Cullen said many employees have still not be vaccinated.

In his report to the board, Cullen said winter sports will begin practices on Monday. Cullen said the state will allow practices and games on Sundays if the county chooses. The board discussed the matter, but no decisions were made.

The next meeting for the Mason County Board of Education is set for Feb. 23 at 6 p.m.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.