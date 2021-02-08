MCCF announces spring scholarship, grant opportunities

The Community Foundation of Mason County (MCCF) Inc. recently announced scholarship and grant opportunities, with an application deadline this March…

According to a news release from MCCF, it has established 18 scholarship funds that award scholarships annually. The criteria is different for each scholarship. The website (www.mccfinc.org) hosts the printable application for these scholarships. The Gordon & Mildred Jackson Renewable Scholarship is also available through the same application form.

Contact the office for any questions related to MCCF, Inc. scholarships or grants at 304-372-4500 or communityfoundationdirectorexe@gmail.com. High school students can also contact local school counselors.

“Our scholarship fund holders are amazing people that wish for a prosperous future for both our young adults and the support that they will bring to our community,” says Misty Hamon, executive director for the Community Foundation of Mason County.

The application deadline for the 2021 community scholarships is March 15.

The news release further stated: “Many of the community scholarship funds are building to endowment. Donations to these funds are always welcome and will be acknowledged by the Foundation for tax deductibility. If you have questions concerning MCCF, Inc. scholarships, please contact us at 304-372-4500.

“Charitable organizations, schools, and government entities may now apply for a grant through the 2021 Spring Community Action Grant Program managed through MCCF, Inc. Applications, guidelines, and full details about the funds receiving applications are available on our website at www.mccfinc.org.”

“We have been developing a relationship with our donors, creating a network that connects their generosity with our community’s needs and opportunities,” Hamon said. “Through the continued support of our donors and hosting our annual grant programs, we are able make an impact for good.”

Current grants are available to organizations serving Mason County providing programs and services for children and youth, health, human services, anti-poverty, community building, neighbourhood projects, arts, culture, heritage, the environment, security, animal welfare and more. The deadline to submit a Spring Grant Application is March 15.

To find out more about the Spring Grant Cycle at the Community Foundation of Mason County, please contact Hamon via email at communityfoundationdirectorexe@gmail.com or call 304-372-4500.

The Community Foundation of Mason County is a non-profit, registered charitable public foundation that seeks to build community vitality by providing efficient, flexible donor services, grants to a broad range of community initiatives, and the leadership in understanding and responding to current community needs.

Watch the local newspaper for any new scholarship fund announcements as well as on the MCCF’s social media channels and website.

Information submitted by MCCF.