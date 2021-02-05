For the Record: Marriage licenses, property deeds

Marriage licenses filed

The following marriage licenses were filed in January in the office of Mason County Clerk Diana Cromley:

Jonathan T. Endicott, 31 of Point Pleasant, to Felicity L. Saxton, 29 of Point Pleasant. Michael L. Connolly, 43 of Point Pleasant, to Keisha M. Sigur, 39 of Gallipolis, Ohio. Thomas E. Akers Jr., 62 of Apple Grove to Thelma P. Mayhew, 66 of Saint Albans. Jason D. Ruggles, 22 of Bowling Green, Ohio, to Taylor N. Grimm, 20 of Bowling Green. Dakota L. Bender, 21 of New Haven, to Kate-Lynn M. Lambert, 16 of New Haven. Cody H. Sparks, 32 of New Haven, to Taylor N. Jones, 28 of Gallipolis. Jonathan P. Jones, 20 of Letart, to Anna L. Smith, 22 of Livonia, Mich.

Property deeds filed

The following property deeds were filed in January in the office of Mason County Clerk Diana Cromley:

Janette M. Bowen to Terri L. B. Watterson, Clendenin District. Jannette M. Bowen to John W. Watterson Jr. and Terri L. B. Watterson, Hannan District. DGGFWV001 LLC to Oak Street Investment Grade Net Lease Fund Series 2020-1 LLC, Clendenin District. Shadow Watson to Seth M. Allensworth, City of Point Pleasant. Julia J. Whittington and Matthew T. Roush to John and Leetta Brillhart, City of Point Pleasant. KNL Properties LLC to David L. Hill, City of Point Pleasant. John K. Brillhart to Dennis C. Zimmerman, City of Point Pleasant.

Larry Legg Exec. Raymond Runion Est. and Kenny Runion to Glen and Kimberly Marcum, Lewis District. Vickie A. Hauldren-Phalin fka Vickie A. Hauldren and John T. Scherer II to Mary A. and David Biggs, City of Point Pleasant. Wolfe Family Trustee Anna E. Wolfe to Michael E. Wolfe, Union District. Donna L. and Sammie C. Jeffers to Tina L. Duff, Clendenin District. Martha L. Devault and Loretta J. Ohlinger, fka Loreta J. Devault to Martha L. Devault and Brian L. Shirley, Cologne District.

Rock S. Wilson, irrevocable trust, to J&P Home Consulting and Remodeling LLC, City of Point Pleasant. Robert L. Lewis II and Cynthia Lewis to Brian A. Prim, Clendenin District. Kelli L. Smith, fka Kelli L. Graham to Jonathan L. and Celia K. Ward, Robinson District. R. Raymond and Mollie L. Yauger to Kenneth R. Adkins II and Erin M. Adkins, City of Point Pleasant. William R. Thompson, Joyce A. Thompson, Mark D. Jenkins and Jennifer D. Jenkins to Mark D. and Jennifer D. Jenkins, Hannan District. Lisa, Derrex, Derika and Dustin Wilcoxen to Derrex and Dustin Wilcoxen, Cologne District.

Dennis C. Zimmerman to Dennis C. Zimmerman and Angela M. Zimmerman, City of Point Pleasant. Larry J. Whittington to Joshua Seymour, Cologne District. Deloris J. Plants to Shawn and Kari Thomas, Cooper District. US Bank National Association to Jacob E. Hanson, City of Point Pleasant. Charles L. Christy to Chalres L. and Teresa D. Christy, Clendenin District. David R. Johnson to David A. Allison, City of Point Pleasant. John F. and Deloris J. Nibert to Marvin B. and Brenda L. Waugh, Hannan District.

Lora J. Thompson to Travis S. Carper, City of Poitnt Pleasant. RPG WV Properties LLC to Derek and Leanna R. Roush, Town of Mason. Angela M. Hill to Larry and Willa Cottrill, City of Point Pleasant. Ivan D. and Betty L. Terry to Steve L. Chapman, Hannan District. Violet M. Thomas to Larry R. and Adam R. Thomas, City of Point Pleasant. Rush D. and Ruth Finley to Christopher D. Crawford, City of Point Pleasant.

ACCS Marketing LLC to Matthew T. Thompson, Garry T. Roush, Kendra J. Thompson, Gary O. Roush, Mitchell G. Roush, Elvis W. Zerkle and Charles N. Zerkle, Waggener District. Wilma E. Doan, trs. of James F. Doan & Wilma E. Doan revocable trust to Edward J. McCartney, Cooper District. Michael Taylor to Derrick M. Matthew S. and Michael A. Taylor Jr., Town of New Haven. Dennis Weekley to Zachary R. Sayre and Gari A. Pearson, City of Point Pleasant. Diana J. Kessinger to Cassandra F. and Joshua D. Clevenger, Town of New Haven. Harrison M. Roach to Trevor B. and Abby G. Ehman, Lewis District.

Emmons A. McConihay to Emmns A. and Matthew C. McConihay, Robinson District. Earl W. Adkins to Paskal J. Adkins, Hannan District. Stewart A. Fowler, Kimberly A. Fowler, Tamara L. Hovis to Jan L. Haddox, City of Point Pleasant. David L. Forshee to Eric and Linda Thompson, Cologne District. Barbara L. Rothberger, exc. est. of Sylvia D. Ridenour to Barbara L. Rothberger, Cooper District. Russell Cundiff to Ryan and Deanna Jeffers, Town of Mason.

Keith Burdette and Lisa Burdette, nka Lisa Allbright to Robert K. and Tabitha M. Allbright, Lewis District. Billy R. and Judy L. McCoy to Camellia L. and Shawn K. Justice, Hannan District. Richard L. Connolly Jr. and Richard L. Connolly Sr. to Matthew Koepp, Cooper District. Shelly Smith, Susan Pyles and Stephanie Smith to Amanda B. Leonard, Clendenin District. Adam L. Persinger and Eric A. Miller to Adam L. and Alicia D. Persiinger, City of Point Pleasant. Darrell L. and Teri Pearson to Jason E. and Rachel R. Patterson, Clendenin District.

Doris B. and Jade Lathey to George R. German, Cooper District. George R. German to George R. and Wilma J. German, Cooper District. Cheryl Matheny and Paul D. Hudson to Jeremy E. Grant, Danielle N. Grant, Jody F. Kisamore and Christy L. Kisamore, Arbuckle District.