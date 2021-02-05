Commissioners approve funding for sheriff cruisers… Community building to be sold at auction

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Commissioners met on Thursday afternoon for their regular meeting to discuss the purchase of sheriff’s department cruisers.

During the commission meeting last week, the commissioners approved to purchase five new cruisers for the sheriff’s department. On Thursday, commissioners approved to purchase the cruisers with the “projected savings” from jail bills. County Administrator John Gerlach said the estimated annual average of jail bills is approximately $587,125, based on the past 7 months of spending. Gerlach said the budgeted amount for the year is $800,000, leaving more than $212,00 in projected savings. Gerlach said the estimate for each cruiser with equipment is $41,000, totaling $205,000 for the five vehicles.

Commissioners also discussed the sale of the Gallipolis Ferry Community Building in the Clendenin District at a public auction. The commissioners set a minimum bid for the property of $30,000 on March 11 at the courthouse at 3:45 p.m.

Commissioners approved appointing Stephen Holly as a volunteer reserve deputy for the sheriff’s department.

Gerlach told commissioners some volunteers for county community centers were asking when they could take reservations for the buildings again. Commissioners decided to schedule a meeting with the county health department and make a decision at the next regular meeting.

Commissioner Rick Handley recognized school counselors for National School Counselor Week, which was this week.

Attending the meeting were commissioners Handley, Sam Nibert and Tracy Doolittle, County Clerk Diana Cromley, County Administrator Gerlach.

The next meeting for the Mason County Commissioners is set for Feb. 11 at 4 p.m.

Community building to be sold at auction

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

