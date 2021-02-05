Icenhower to perform at Stuart’s Opera House

NELSONVILLE — Award-winning Elvis Tribute Artist Dwight Icenhower will be back on the Stuart’s Opera House Stage (both in-person and livestream options available) on Saturday, March 13, 2021.

According to a news release from Stuart’s, Icenhower, a Meigs County native, will perform two unique live shows in our historic theater called, “Back to My Roots.” “Back to My Roots” is an intimate, unique and heartfelt show with Ohio native, Dwight Icenhower.

“In this show, you will be taken on a musical journey through songs and stories of Dwight’s life and career, starting where it all began: in Ohio. You will even get the chance to participate in the show by asking Dwight your own personal questions or even requesting your favorite song,” stated the news release. “You know him and love him as Elvis and after this show you will know and love him as Dwight Icenhower.”

Want to ask Icenhower a question or make a song request? Email the.dwight.hour@gmail.com. Please include your first and last name, where you are from, your question for Dwight, and your song request.

Per health department recommendations, the venue is permitted to sell 60 tickets for each live show, one show will be at 1:30 p.m. and the second show will be at 6 p.m. In addition to the live, in-person performances, Stuart’s will also be livestreaming the 6 p.m. show. Tickets for the live show are $50 each. To purchase limited in-person tickets for these special events, you must call 740-753-1924. Online tickets are not available for these concerts.

The livestream will be available to watch free of charge at stuartsoperahouse.org, but donations to Stuart’s Opera House are welcomed and encouraged.

“Stuart’s Opera House, like all performance venues, have been shuttered since March of 2020. The only way we can all safely get the live performance industry back is if everyone agrees to adhere to strict safety protocol. We greatly appreciate your respect for and support of the following guidelines,” stated the news release.

This is a socially distanced event that will take place indoors in our historic theater. Visitors should enter with the guest(s) you intend to sit with for the event. A nose and mouth covering is required to be properly worn for all of those in attendance. No one will be allowed entry without a face covering. Stuart’s Opera House will have face coverings available for guests who need one. The mask must be worn at all times, including in the theater and the grand lobby. If you are taking a drink, the mask may be removed to do so, but must immediately be put back on after you are done taking the drink.

Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in pods. Pods are a small group of people who agree to sit together and socialize with one another exclusively. These are the people who you have been regularly exposed to throughout the pandemic. Each group of seats will be spaced at least six feet apart in the theater. We ask that if you purchase your tickets in a pod, that you arrive with the other members of your pod, so you can be seated at the same time.

Upon entry, each guest will be asked to sign a form indicating that they have not experienced any symptoms of COVID-19 prior to the show. If guests have experienced symptoms within 48 hours of the show, they are not permitted to attend the show. Please call Stuart’s Opera House and we will issue you a refund for your ticket(s).

Because of the current pandemic, audience members are asked to stay in their seats the entire show. Stuart’s will not have the usual bar service, but will provide a complimentary bottle of water for every attendee.

Submitted by Stuart’s Opera House, Chloe Musick, marketing director.

Dwight Icenhower will perform on March 13 at Stuart’s Opera House in Nelsonville, with the evening show to be livestreamed online. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/02/web1_3.3-Dwight.jpeg Dwight Icenhower will perform on March 13 at Stuart’s Opera House in Nelsonville, with the evening show to be livestreamed online. Courtesy photo

Performances in-person and streaming online