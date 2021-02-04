Vaccine allocation expected to increase

CHARLESTON — After participating in a national COVID-19 leadership call yesterday with members of President Joe Biden’s administration, other governors across America, United States COVID-19 Czar Jeff Zients, and others, Gov. Jim Justice reported during his Wednesday briefing that West Virginia will soon be receiving an increase in its allocation of vaccine doses from the federal government.

“There’s going to be about a million vaccines that are going to be given to pharmacies all across our land, and it’s going to be appropriated by population,” Gov. Justice said. “It’s going to give West Virginia between an additional 2,500 and 3,000 vaccines per week.”

The Governor went on to say that ,in the weeks ahead, he anticipates West Virginia’s total weekly vaccine allocation will approach 30,000 doses.

As previously reported by the Register, Mason County Office of Emergency Services (OES) Director Dennis Zimmerman said Mason County received 200 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week. Zimmerman also said he was expecting 300 doses for next week.

“It’s nowhere close to what we want it to be, but it’s better,” Gov. Justice said. “We’re going to continue to hope and pray that there’s more vaccines coming in so we can really get moving on getting vaccinations to everyone who wants them. That’s the whole goal.”

Additionally Wednesday, Gov. Justice offered a reminder that free COVID-19 vaccination clinics are being held this week in all 55 counties across West Virginia through operation “Save Our Wisdom.”

However, the Governor warned that clinic schedules in some locations have been adjusted due to the severe winter weather experienced in some regions of the state this week.

Visit vaccinate.wv.gov to view all current clinic locations and schedules.

The clinics are available for West Virginians who are 65 years of age and older. Residents from any county in West Virginia may access an appointment at any of the vaccination clinics listed, regardless of their county of residence.

The earliest of this week’s clinics began Wednesday. However, different locations will be open on different days through Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Each location has its own, unique schedule.

Many clinics are listed as full as they are utilizing existing waitlists. However, West Virginians can now pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine through the West Virginia COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration system at vaccinate.wv.gov. All clinics require appointments and walk-ins will not be accepted.

Zimmerman told the Register residents can call the county vaccine hotline at 681-441-4311. Residents should not register by both the county hotline and the state website.

Last week, West Virginia became the first state in the nation to put a statewide vaccination pre-registration system in place. The new digital tool allows West Virginians to add themselves to a list of people who are interested in being vaccinated, and will notify those who sign up about the availability of vaccine doses to help streamline vaccination efforts.

To date, more than 177,000 West Virginians have signed up to be added to the pre-registration list.

West Virginians age 16 and older can pre-register online or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line (1-833-734-0965) to get help pre-registering.

Pre-registering in the system does not automatically grant users access to a vaccine appointment. Rather, users will receive a message from the system when there is a vaccine available. When that occurs, users will be notified by text, email, or phone call to set up an appointment.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this article. Information also provided by the office of Gov. Jim Justice.