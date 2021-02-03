Candidates file for Leon election

LEON — A full slate of candidates will appear on ballots in the June 8 Town of Leon municipal election, according to Recorder Renae Riffle.

Incumbent Mayor Bruce Riffle will be seeking reelection to that position. Although Renae Riffle will not seek the recorder’s spot again, she will be on the ballot for one of five council seats.

Seeking election for recorder will be Lisa Handley. Remaining council candidates, in addition to Riffle, are Michelle Frank, and incumbent members Sam Legg, Sue McKeever, and Mary Thevenin.

Unlike the approaching municipal elections in Mason and Hartford, which have terms of two years, Leon officials serve four-year terms. The new administration will take over on July 1.

Potential candidates still have until April 20 to file as a write-in candidate. Their names will not appear on the ballot, but must be written in by voters.

May 18 is the last day to register to vote in the election. Early voting will take place from May 26 through June 5. The election canvass will be held June 14, with the results for races without a recount request certified on June 16.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

