Candidates file for Mason election

MASON — The Town of Mason filing period for the municipal election ended Saturday.

Candidates filed for all open positions during the period, which opened Jan. 11.

For mayor of the town, Kristopher Clark was the only filer. As previously reported by the Register, the position of mayor is not considered full time and is paid an annual salary of $10,400.

For recorder, Mindy Kearns is the only candidate after the filing period. As previously reported, the recorder position is considered a part-time position and is paid $3,000 yearly.

Eight candidates filed for the five council seats. Those candidates who filed are Becky Pearson, Sharon Kearns, Stephen Ohlinger, Sarah Stover, Marty Yeager, Bob Reed, Barry Taylor and Jill Nelson. Council members receive $600 annually for the positions.

Write-in candidates can still file until April 20, according to the town hall office.

The election for these candidates will be June 8 and those elected will take office on July 1 for a two-year term.

Mason’s present administration consists of Mayor Donna Dennis, Recorder Harley Stewart, and council members Marty Yeager, Becky Pearson, Sharon Kearns, Sarah Stover, and Steve Ohlinger.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.