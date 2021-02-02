Capito, Manchin on COVID relief, recent votes

Manchin votes to move forward on budget, commits to bipartisan process regarding COVID relief package

On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on his decision to vote to move forward with the budget resolution.

“I will vote to move forward with the budget process because we must address the urgency of the COVID-19 crisis. But let me be clear – and these are words I shared with President Biden – our focus must be targeted on the COVID-19 crisis and Americans who have been most impacted by this pandemic. The President remains hopeful that we can have bipartisan support moving forward. I will only support proposals that will get us through and end the pain of this pandemic. For the sake of the country, we must work together with laser focus to defeat the COVID-19 crisis, support our neighbors and communities who continue to suffer and get back to a more normal life as quickly as possible.”

Manchin, Capito announce more than $14.1 million to vaccinate state’s children

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, on Tuesday announced $14,193,577 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to help the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) provide children across West Virginia with access to vaccinations.

“As we continue to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and work to quickly procure vaccinations for every West Virginian who wants one, it is essential to keep vaccinating our children against other harmful diseases,” said Senator Manchin. “I am pleased HHS is working with DHHR to provide access to vaccinations for every child and family across the state. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for funding that ensures every child in the Mountain State has access to the healthcare they need and deserve.”

“Vaccines are crucial in protecting the health of all West Virginians, especially our children,” said Senator Capito. “I’m glad to see this investment coming into West Virginia to bolster the scheduled immunization and vaccine efforts for the children in our state as they come of age. Funding like this helps us in our efforts to deliver a better, healthier future for our younger generation.”

Manchin votes to confirm Buttigieg

On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) voted to confirm Pete Buttigieg as U.S. Secretary of Transportation.

“Today I voted to confirm Pete Buttigieg as Secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation. Secretary Buttigieg understands the need for a strong infrastructure plan to help fix our crumbling roads and bridges and create jobs for hard-working Americans and West Virginians through economic development and reinvestment in our communities. Transportation is vital to West Virginia and I look forward to working with Secretary Buttigieg on West Virginia priorities including the completion of Corridor H, Coalfields Expressway, Route 35, King Coal Highway and other key roadways, continued support for vital air services to small communities and investing in railways that connect rural America to the rest of the nation.”

Capito votes to confirm Buttigieg

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), a member of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee and the Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, on Tuesday issued the below statement after voting to confirm Mayor Pete Buttigieg to serve as the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT):

“Today, I cast my vote to confirm Pete Buttigieg as the new Secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation. In our conversations and during his confirmation hearing, Secretary Buttigieg expressed his willingness to work together to advance important West Virginia priorities like Corridor H and Virgin Hyperloop. I look forward to following up on these conversations and working in a bipartisan fashion to move forward these priorities, as well as working together on crafting and passing a surface transportation bill that meets the needs of West Virginia and our nation.”

Senator Capito questioned Secretary Buttigieg during a recent Commerce hearing last month.

