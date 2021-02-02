Need for new garbage truck, paving in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — The urgent need for a new garbage truck was discussed when members of the New Haven Town Council held their most recent meeting.

Present were Mayor Phil Serevicz, Recorder Becky Benson, and council members Steve Carpenter, Colton McKinney, Jessica Rickard, and Roy Dale Grimm.

Supervisor Buzzy Duncan asked for the status of obtaining a new truck, citing he feared if the council dragged its feet, the town could end up with no truck at all.

The mayor said while the garbage business makes a lot of money for the town, the possible grant money available earlier has dried up, having all gone to COVID-19 efforts. Duncan agreed the service is essential to the town, adding it brings in $3,000 a month during the summer, renting dumpsters alone to individuals.

Grimm said the prior administration has looked into a contract deal with an outside garbage service company. The town currently charges $17 per month, and Grimm cited rates would have to be increased. Serevicz said he would check into the possibility of leasing a truck, and McKinney said he would contact area banks.

The mayor reported town workers will be paving some streets when the weather gets warmer. He said his plan is to rent equipment with a grinder to take some of the pavement from the roads before repaving. Serevicz said there are areas where layers have been added over the years and are now higher than the drains, rendering them useless.

He said the paving will take time since it will be done in-house, but costs would be lower. The mayor said holes are being patched at the present time.

In other action, the council:

Heard from Sheriff Corey Miller, who was in attendance, that he is signing a mutual aid agreement with the New Haven Police Department;

Heard from Mason County Library Director Pam Thompson regarding programs offered, with Serevicz assuring her the library would remain in the budget at its current rate;

Approved building permits for David Hardwick, Colton McKinney (who abstained from the vote), Darrell Petry, Destiny Mundy, and Luke Harris;

Agreed to purchase a new police docket book at a cost of $495;

Heard from Rickard that the state will be conducting the annual audit as a cost of $13,000, and that the state treasurer’s office has notified the town it has unclaimed money;

Approved budget revisions;

Tabled final drawdowns for the water project;

Agreed to return grant money the town received for a clean-up that was not completed, at approximately $500; and,

Heard from office worker Molly Fisher that total past due water and sewer accounts had dropped from $238,000 to $154,000 with collection efforts.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.