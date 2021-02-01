Grand jury returns 22 indictments

POINT PLEASANT — The January term of the grand jury convened in Mason County last week, returning 22 indictments.

Those receiving indictments on the following list are to appear at 9 a.m., Wednesday Feb. 3, in the circuit court of Mason County.

The indictment list, as presented by the office of Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Seth S. Gaskins, appears as follows:

James Andrew Jones, 37, Pomeroy, Ohio, grand larceny.

Zachary Johnathon Warnecke, 24, Middleport, Ohio, attempt to commit a felony; grand larceny.

Derek Rice, 40, Point Pleasant, malicious assault; domestic battery.

Robert Tabor, 63, Fraziers Bottom, felon in possession of firearm.

Chad McCallister, 39, Apple Grove, domestic battery 3rd offense; malicious assault.

Brian Roush, 38, Hartford, fleeing from an officer reckless indifference.

Ryan Miller, 39, Hinton, timber theft; conspiracy.

Carol Miller, 38, Hinton, timber theft; conspiracy.

Dustin Campbell, 31, Apple Grove, receiving/transferring stolen property.

Kenneth E. Thorne Jr., 46, Point Pleasant, breaking and entering.

Michael Riggs, 30, Point Pleasant, fleeing from an officer reckless indifference; possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver (two counts).

Abram Dennis, 33, Point Pleasant, forging and uttering (30 counts); burglary; petit larceny (two counts).

Frank Long, 22, Leon, first degree murder; first degree robbery; conspiracy. (Note: The first degree murder charge listed here was first reported in a previous edition of the Register. Additional charges not previously reported appear in this story as part of the entire indictment list as presented by the prosecutor’s office.)

Samantha Young, 30, Eleanor, accessory to murder before the fact; conspiracy to commit first degree robbery; child neglect posing a substantial risk of injury.

William Rhodes, 34, New Haven, first degree sexual abuse.

Paul Maines, 40, Point Pleasant, escape from law enforcement official (two counts).

James Moore, 38, Point Pleasant, breaking and entering.

William Moore, 44, Gallipolis Ferry, solicitation of a minor via computer.

Robert H. Neil Jones, 44, Gallipolis Ferry, grand larceny.

Lora Terry, 52, Henderson, domestic battery 3rd offense.

James Franklin Will, III, 39, Point Pleasant, burglary.

Zachariah A. Beegle, 25, Racine, Ohio, soliciting a minor via computer; soliciting a minor and traveling to engage the minor in prohibited sexual activity; third degree sexual abuse. (This case was noted as being presented by a special prosecutor from Cabell County, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lauren E. Plymale.)

Information provided by the office of Prosecuting Attorney Seth S. Gaskins.

