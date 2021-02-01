Commissioners approve purchase of cruisers

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Commissioners voted to purchase five new cruisers for the sheriff’s department during the regular business meeting on Thursday.

A motion was made by Commission President Sam Nibert to purchase the cruisers and was passed unanimously after discussion. The total cost to the county was not known during the meeting, but the cruisers will be purchased at a state bid price.

The commissioners purchased two cruisers earlier in the month at a state bid price of $33,250 per vehicle. Radios and equipment for the vehicles is at an additional cost to the county.

The commissioners also accepted bids for construction at the solid waste authority and recycling center. The commissioners approved a bid, but it also has to be approved by the West Virginia Department of Energy before officially awarding the bid. The bid from MJD Contracting was accepted. The base bid for the building was $37,500. The concrete floor in the building was $12,500 and the electrical work for the building was $8,500. The other part of the bid was for a paved parking lot, which was $57,500 from MJD Contracting. This part of the bid was not accepted. The total accepted bid was $58,500. The solid waste authority has a grant for about $60,000 to pay for the project.

During the meeting, commissioners approved hiring Joseph Brander and Ryan Varian for the EMS department, as requested by director Elisabeth Lloyd.

Commissioners heard from Mason Mayor Donna Dennis about possibly expanding the city limits. Dennis said residents in Clifton and near the golf course want to be brought into the city limits. County Administrator John Gerlach said Dennis would need permission from the commissioners to pursue the expansion. Residents wishing to become part of the city limits would have to start a petition and then an election can take place on the ballot. Dennis said the town would do a survey to see which residents wanted to become part of Mason and then new boundary lines would drawn.

Dennis Zimmerman, the director of office of emergency services, told commissioners appointments are being made for the second round of vaccinations. The county is hoping to receive 200 vaccines this week. Zimmerman said the individuals on the list to register for a vaccine are in a database waiting for appointments for a vaccine clinic. Zimmerman said the county is still in the process of vaccinating the 80 years old and over population.

Commissioner Tracy Doolittle motioned to give $50,000 to the development office, which has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The motion was approved by the commission.

Commissioner Rick Handley said the county’s new website is up at masoncountynow.com.

The next meeting for the Mason County Commission is scheduled for Feb. 4 at 4 p.m.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.