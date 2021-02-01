Candidates file in Hartford races

HARTFORD — Voters in the Town of Hartford will see less than a full slate of candidates on the ballot in the upcoming municipal election.

Saturday marked the final day to file for office for the June 8 election. Only one candidate has filed for the mayor and recorder positions, and four for the five council seats, according to Recorder Cheryl Oldaker.

Incumbent Mayor Gordon Spencer will be seeking reelection, as will Oldaker for recorder. Filing for council seats are Dale Gibbs, incumbent, along with James Zerkle, David Burris, and Patty Neil.

Incumbent council members Nancy Anderson, Carol Spencer, Natalie Greene, and Matthew Greene did not file for reelection.

Potential candidates still have until April 20 to file as a write-in candidate. Their names will not appear on the ballot, but must be written in by voters. If no one runs as a write-in candidate, the new administration will appoint the fifth member after taking office on July 1.

May 18 is the last day to register to vote in the election. Early voting will take place from May 26 through June 5. The election canvass will be held June 14, with the results for races without a recount request certified on June 16.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

