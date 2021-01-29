Leon man indicted for first degree murder

POINT PLEASANT — On Thursday, a Mason County Grand Jury indicted Frank Montgomery Long, 22, Leon, for first degree murder in relation to the reported shooting death of Mitchell Smith on April 27, 2020 in an abandoned house along Destiny Road in Leon.

The indictment was reported by the office of Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Seth S. Gaskins via a news release emailed to the Register on Friday.

“Murder in the First Degree is the highest charge in the State of West Virginia and is punishable by life imprisonment. Prosecuting Attorney Seth Gaskins will seek life imprisonment,” the news release stated.

In addition, the release further stated, “The Mason County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will continue to work hard to ensure that justice is served and is committed to assisting the victim’s family through the judicial process.”

Also on Friday, Gaskins’ office reported the January term of the grand jury returned 22 indictments on Thursday in additional but separate cases. These indictments will be published in the next edition of the Register.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/01/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic2-15.jpg