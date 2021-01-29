Attorney Amanda Godwin opens office

Attorney Amanda Godwin has opened an office at 515 Main St., Suite C in downtown Point Pleasant. Godwin, a native of Mason County, is a graduate of Point Pleasant High School, Marshall University and West Virginia University College Law. She has also worked with Bowles & Rice in Morgantown. According to a news release, Godwin states, “I specialize in bringing the law to your corner.” Her practice’s specialties include real estate, family and business. She will be serving clients in Point Pleasant and surrounding areas. A ribbon cutting was recently celebrated for the practice and pictured at the event are, from left, Wendy Lilly, Jackie Stewart, Sandra Willett, Jeff Noblin of PVH, Tracy Call of PVH, Mayor Brian Billings, Janet Simpkins, office manager, Attorney Amanda Godwin, Lincoln Godwin, Andrea Hesson of OVB, City Clerk Amber Tatterson, Jessica Nibert of OVB, Corrie Fetty of OVB and Mario Liberatore of OVB. For more information call 304-593-8119, email amanda@agodwinesq.com. Hours are 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Find the practice on Facebook. (Courtesy photo)

Attorney Amanda Godwin has opened an office at 515 Main St., Suite C in downtown Point Pleasant. Godwin, a native of Mason County, is a graduate of Point Pleasant High School, Marshall University and West Virginia University College Law. She has also worked with Bowles & Rice in Morgantown. According to a news release, Godwin states, “I specialize in bringing the law to your corner.” Her practice’s specialties include real estate, family and business. She will be serving clients in Point Pleasant and surrounding areas. A ribbon cutting was recently celebrated for the practice and pictured at the event are, from left, Wendy Lilly, Jackie Stewart, Sandra Willett, Jeff Noblin of PVH, Tracy Call of PVH, Mayor Brian Billings, Janet Simpkins, office manager, Attorney Amanda Godwin, Lincoln Godwin, Andrea Hesson of OVB, City Clerk Amber Tatterson, Jessica Nibert of OVB, Corrie Fetty of OVB and Mario Liberatore of OVB. For more information call 304-593-8119, email amanda@agodwinesq.com. Hours are 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Find the practice on Facebook. (Courtesy photo) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/01/web1_1.30-Office.jpg Attorney Amanda Godwin has opened an office at 515 Main St., Suite C in downtown Point Pleasant. Godwin, a native of Mason County, is a graduate of Point Pleasant High School, Marshall University and West Virginia University College Law. She has also worked with Bowles & Rice in Morgantown. According to a news release, Godwin states, “I specialize in bringing the law to your corner.” Her practice’s specialties include real estate, family and business. She will be serving clients in Point Pleasant and surrounding areas. A ribbon cutting was recently celebrated for the practice and pictured at the event are, from left, Wendy Lilly, Jackie Stewart, Sandra Willett, Jeff Noblin of PVH, Tracy Call of PVH, Mayor Brian Billings, Janet Simpkins, office manager, Attorney Amanda Godwin, Lincoln Godwin, Andrea Hesson of OVB, City Clerk Amber Tatterson, Jessica Nibert of OVB, Corrie Fetty of OVB and Mario Liberatore of OVB. For more information call 304-593-8119, email amanda@agodwinesq.com. Hours are 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Find the practice on Facebook. (Courtesy photo)