GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The latest livestock report as submitted by United Producers, Inc., 357 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, Ohio, 740-446-9696.

Date of Sale: Jan. 27

Total Headage: 189

Feeder Cattle (#1 Cattle)

Yearling Heifers 600-700lbs: $100.00 – $120.00; 700-800lbs: $90.00 – $105.00; Steer Calves 400-500lbs: $130.00 – $147.00; 500-600lbs: $130.00 – $142.00; Heifer Calves 300-400lbs: $100.00 – $130.00; 400-500lbs: $100.00 – $128.00; 500-600lbs: $100.00 – $125.00; Feeder Bulls 250-400lbs: $130.00-$156.00; 400-600lbs: $110.00-$130.00; 600-800 pounds: $100.00 – $120.00; #2 & #3 Feeder Cattle: $50.00 – $100.00

Cows & Fat Cattle

Comm/Utility: $30.00 – $75.00; Canner/Cutter: $10.00 – $30.00; Bred Cows: $800.00 – $990.00

Bulls

All Weights: $82.00 – $89.00

Comments:

Next Graded Feeder Calf Sale, Feb. 10; Small Animal Sale, Feb. 13.