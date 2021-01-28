Two killed, two injured in crash

A Gallipolis woman and a four-year old child have died following a crash along Bear Run Road near Ohio 7 in Gallia County on Thursday.

According to a report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Gallipolis Post is investigating the crash involving two vehicles which occurred around 12:06 p.m.

The report states a Western Star 4700 dump truck driven by Therill R. Clagg, 56, Gallipolis, was traveling west on Bear Run Road. A 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 driven by Betty D. Bates, 29, Gallipolis, was traveling east along Bear Run Road. Bates’ vehicle reportedly failed to yield half the roadway and struck the dump truck head on, according to the report. The Silverado traveled off the north side of the roadway, over an embankment.

Troopers report both Bates and a four-year old child in the Silverado suffered fatal injuries, while a six-year old child, also in the Silverado, suffered incapacitating injuries. The six year old was flown by HealthNet to Cabell Huntington Hospital. Clagg reportedly suffered minor injuries.

The report lists Clagg was wearing a seat belt as was the four-year old, however, in reference to the child, troopers noted on the report, “due to age, a booster seat required.” The report lists Bates and the six-year old as reportedly not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The roadway was closed for approximately four hours as a result of the crash which remains under investigation.

Assisting at the scene were Gallia County EMS, Gallipolis Fire Department, Stapleton Towing, McCoy Moore Funeral Home, Gallia County Coroner, Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, HealthNet.

Information provided by the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

