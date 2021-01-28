Board of Ed approves agenda items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education met Tuesday evening to approve agenda items.

All board members, including Dale Shobe, Rhonda Tennant, Jared Billings, Ashley Cossin and Meagan Bonecutter, were present at the meeting.

The board approved the placement of Kamille Bonecutter, a Marshall University student, to do her clinical experience in Mason County schools for the 2021 spring semester.

For professional personnel matters, the board approved the following: Family Medical Leave for David Bowers, Social Worker, Central Office Itinerant, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; Family Medical Leave for Kyle Green, Teacher, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; the resignation of Teresa Atkinson, LD/MI/BD Teacher, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, effective February 3, 2021; the resignation of Jenny Wamsley, Careers in Education Teacher, MCCC, effective January 31, 2021; the employment of Hannah Allinder, Substitute Nurse, on an as needed basis, Central Office Itinerant, effective for the 2020/21 school year.

For service personnel matters, the board approved the resignation of Todd Burris, Bus Operator, effective Jan. 29, due to retirement; and the resignation of Brenda Keefer, Aide, effective Feb. 26, due to retirement.

In extra-curricular matters, the board approved the resignation of June Kessinger, Mason County Teacher Led Virtual Instructor, effective Jan. 15.

In finance matters, the board approved the purchase of Chromebooks and licenses from Zones in the amount of $128,510.70. Tools for Schools is the funding source.

The board approved the ratification of orders issued, transfers and supplements in the total amount of $556,778.12.

The next regular business meeting for the Mason County Board of Education is scheduled for Feb. 9 at 6 p.m.

Editors note: Unless otherwise noted, all motions passed were passed unanimously.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/01/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic2-14.jpg