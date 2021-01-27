Searching for a new superintendent

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education met on Tuesday evening, where members discussed the superintendent’s position.

The board discussed and made plans for advertising the open position. At the last meeting, the board voted to use the School Board Association (SBA) to assist in the hiring of a new superintendent. The board approved the SBA to do the advertising of the position for an estimated fee of $2,482. Board members discussed options to save money, such as receiving the applicant information electronically, rather than paper copies, and to run the advertisement in local papers twice, rather than three times.

The board will meet for a special meeting on Feb. 1 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the position.

Board members also made a special meeting for the superintendent evaluation on Feb. 1 at 6 p.m.

The board approved a motion to provide 80 hours of pay for all employees who are quarantined by the health department. This pay available from Jan. 1 through June 30.

Treasurer Gary Hendricks gave the financial report for December. Hendricks said much of the report is similar to the previous month. There is a “continued trend” of higher than expected tax money being received by the district, according to Hendricks.

In his report to the board, Supt. Jack Cullen said in a recent legislative meeting, officials asked how many students were expected to return from homeschooling after the pandemic is over. Cullen said letters will be sent to homeschooling parents to ask that question before he reports back to the legislative members and senators.

Cullen said at the end of the first nine weeks, there were 384 elementary students in virtual school. Currently, there are 292 elementary students in the county virtual school.

Cullen said the transportation director is looking at the bus routes to find a way to reduce the number of elementary kids on a bus at one time. This week, some buses have had up to 65 students at one time.

For COVID-19 vaccines for school employees, Cullen said this week they are only receiving 10 doses. These doses will go to employees aged 50 and older. About 175 first doses are still needed for the employees who requested the vaccine. Cullen said there are about 445 total employees who requested the vaccine, which is about 60 percent.

The board scheduled the LSIC meetings for March 9 at Ashton Elementary at 6 p.m. and March 15 at 9 a.m. in the board office.

All board members, including Dale Shobe, Rhonda Tennant, Jared Billings, Ashley Cossin and Meagan Bonecutter, were in attendance at the meeting.

The next regular meeting for the Mason County Board of Education is scheduled for Feb. 9 at 6 p.m.

Editor’s note: Unless otherwise noted, all motions passed were passed unanimously.

