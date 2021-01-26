Chamber accepting annual award nominations

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the annual First Impression Awards.

The First Impression Awards are to recognize businesses and organizations which completed new projects in 2020 that “catch people’s eyes,” according to chamber director Hilda Austin.

Austin said anyone can nominate a business for the award. Categories include most attractive new sign, best landscaping, best community project that involves enhancing or improving the community, outstanding downtown revitalization, best new residential development, best new commercial development, best development and young entrepreneur.

Austin said the young entrepreneur award is the newest, having been added in the last couple years.

These awards are typically given during the annual dinner in the spring, however, Austin said the chamber will not be holding that dinner due to COVID-19. Austin said the chamber of commerce is tentatively planning an awards dinner for the fall, in September or October.

Austin said the chamber is working to produce a video highlighting past award winners.

Applications must be received by the chamber of commerce, at 305 Main Street in Point Pleasant or by email at hilda@masoncountychamber.org, no later than Feb. 28.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Pictured from a previous year, from left, Darlene Haer and Becky Wood, accepted the award for Best Community Project for the Point Pleasant Walking Trail at Krodel Park, on behalf of the walking trail committee. Presenting was Chamber President Mario Liberatore. The Chamber is currently accepting nominations for this year’s awards. (OVP File Photo) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/01/web1_1.26-Chamber-REdo.jpg Pictured from a previous year, from left, Darlene Haer and Becky Wood, accepted the award for Best Community Project for the Point Pleasant Walking Trail at Krodel Park, on behalf of the walking trail committee. Presenting was Chamber President Mario Liberatore. The Chamber is currently accepting nominations for this year’s awards. (OVP File Photo)

‘First Impression’ accolades

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.