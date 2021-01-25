Plans for Clifton water lines move forward

MASON — Plans for new water lines in the unincorporated Clifton area are moving forward, it was told during the most recent Mason Town Council meeting.

Present were Mayor Donna Dennis, Recorder Harley Stewart, and council members Sharon Kearns, Becky Pearson, Steve Ohlinger and Sarah Stover. Councilman Marty Yeager was on the telephone.

Dennis told council members that an advertisement had been in the newspaper seeking engineers for the design phase of the project. The next step, she said, is to narrow the pool to three firms, then choose one of the three through an interview process.

Engineers will be interviewed by the mayor, Water and Sewer Operator Aaron Woolard, and any council members wanting to take part. The Clifton project will replace all water lines on both sides of the road, Dennis said, as well as the installation of new meters and fire hydrants.

The mayor said she will also be attending a Mason County Commission meeting soon to seek boundary adjustments that will take residents from the Clifton area, as well as above the town, into corporation limits. The adjustments would include several businesses that are currently outside of the municipality.

In other action, the council:

Entered into an executive session to discuss employee pay raises, with no action taken; and,

Heard a report from Police Chief Colton McKinney that applications are still being taken for a part-time police officer position, with the strong possibility of it becoming full-time.

The next meeting will be held Feb. 4 at 6:30 p.m.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

