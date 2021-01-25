Commission accepts bids for recycling center

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Commission is currently accepting bids for construction at the Mason County Recycling Center.

Sealed bids are being accepted for a 40 feet by 60 feet pole barn as the base bid. There are three alternate bids for a concrete floor and parking lot as well as electric to the building.

Commission President Sam Nibert said the funding for the project is from a solid waste grant.

“The building is going to be for storage of cardboard, plastic, paper and metals,” Nibert said. “This will provide us space to be able to market larger quantities to attract better prices.”

Bidders are required to attend a pre-bid meeting at the recycling center on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. to view the site and existing buildings.

Bids for the project will be opened during the commission meeting on Thursday, Jan. 28 at 4 p.m. at the Mason County Courthouse.

The recycling center and county solid waste authority is located on Fairgrounds Road, beyond the fairgrounds.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

