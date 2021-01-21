New Haven to upgrade town’s technology

NEW HAVEN — A technology upgrade at the town hall was a major topic during the most recent meeting of the New Haven Town Council.

Present were Mayor Phil Serevicz, Recorder Becky Benson, and council members Steve Carpenter, Jessica Rickard, Stephen Ohlinger, Jr., and Roy Dale Grimm.

The mayor said he had recently met with Walter Frazier, owner of Appalachian Software, the accounting and billing system used by the town. Serevicz said he learned the town’s computer server is 12 years old, and is normally efficient for six to seven years.

The cost for a new server, installation, and a lifetime agreement with the software company is $14,255, he stated. In addition, a new desktop computer is needed for one of the office workers. The mayor said the upgrades could be paid with funds from the water project. The council agreed to purchase the computer and server, as well as the installation.

Police vehicles were also discussed during the meeting.

Rickard reported the Chevrolet Impala is in need of new tires, as well as several repairs. After checking, it was learned that police-rated tires are not required for cruisers. The cost to purchase high speed tires, plus the repairs, was estimated at $1,800. It was also reported the same vehicle has been repaired several times.

Police Chief Dave Hardwick asked council to consider purchasing a third car, whether it be new or used, in addition to the repairs. He said when one of the two present cruisers is down, it leaves five officers using one car. He added only two vehicles have been purchased in the past 12 years, with only one being new and paid with a grant.

The council agreed to look into grants for possible funding, as well as a lease/purchase program.

In other action, the council:

Agreed to enter into an agreement with Cintas to provide town workers with shirts, pants and a jacket for $16 per week;

Voted to get the updated charter and ordinances printed from a print shop once completed;

Placed the employee handbook on review, with an agreement to adopt it at the next meeting;

Agreed to hire Michael Griffith as accountant for the town audit;

Discussed sewage that is coming into houses on William Drive, and agreed to pay for a camera to look into the sewer line in that area;

Approved paying the $2,000 in labor charges to install two new heat pumps at the community center, with the $8,500 heating units being paid through a grant;

Agreed to fix a drainage ditch on Seventh Street once the weather improves;

Heard a report from the mayor that holes are being patched on town streets;

Heard a report that the swimming pool is leaking and will begin looking into the problem prior to spring; and,

Heard a report that Police Clerk Teresa Gibbs is working with Mason Clerk Sarah Stover to get approximately 500-1,000 tickets caught up from the last several years.

The next regular meeting will be Feb. 1 at 6 p.m.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

