Two injured in structure fire

GALLIPOLIS FERRY, W.Va. — Two people were reportedly injured on Thursday in an early-morning structure fire in Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va.

According to Point Pleasant Fire Chief Jeremy Bryant, his department received the call of a working structure fire at 5:26 a.m. in the 190-block of Rich Street. Upon arrival, Bryant said the mobile home was fully involved and two patients were out of the structure, being helped by neighbors.

Bryant said the patients suffered “serious injuries” and were initially treated by personnel with Mason County EMS, transported to a local hospital and then flown by air medical helicopter to a health care facility in Pittsburgh, Pa.

In addition to firefighters from Point Pleasant, providing mutual aid on the scene were the Gallipolis, Ohio and Valley fire departments. In addition to EMS, the Mason County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the scene.

Bryant said at this time, the fire does not appear suspicious and the cause is under investigation by the office of the West Virginia State Fire Marshal which is standard protocol.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/01/web1_Untitled-collage-1.jpg