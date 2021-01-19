66 new COVID-19 cases reported across tri-county … the latest case information for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — On Tuesday, 66 total new cases were reported from across the tri-county region.

Those cases break down as follows:

For Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 22 additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

For Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health reported five new COVID-19 cases since Monday in Tuesday’s update.

The Meigs County Health Department reported 39 new COVID-19 cases (34 confirmed, 5 probable) since Friday as part of Tuesday’s update.

Local schools

In a letter posted to the Meigs Local School District COVID-19 dashboard, Supt. Scot Gheen reported, “either a Meigs Local School staff member, student(s), or service provider have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have been placed in quarantine due to direct contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.”

A similar letter also acknowledged that a “Meigs Middle School staff member, student(s), or service provider” have tested positive or been placed in quarantine as a direct contact.

According to the district’s dashboard, there are seven active faculty/staff cases and eight active student cases.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 1,921 total cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Tuesday’s updates. This is an increase of five since Monday’s update.

ODH has reported a total of 26 deaths, 110 hospitalizations (one new), and 1,667 presumed recovered individuals (25 new) as of Tuesday.

Age ranges for the 1,921 total cases reported by ODH on Tuesday are as follows:

0-19 — 255 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 324 cases (1 new case, 6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 261 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 291 cases (4 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 277 cases (3 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 10 total hospitalizations, 1 death)

60-69 — 232 cases (23 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

70-79 — 159 cases (30 hospitalizations, 9 deaths)

80-plus — 122 cases (33 hospitalizations, 13 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported 34 additional confirmed cases and five probable cases from Saturday-Tuesday as part of Tuesday’s update.

There are 84 active cases, and 1,101 total cases (1,032 confirmed, 69 probable) since April, according to the update. There have been a total of 20 deaths, 997 recovered cases (27 new), and 57 hospitalizations since April.

Age ranges for the 1,101 Meigs County cases, as of Tuesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 42 cases (2 new cases)

10-19 — 102 cases (3 new cases)

20-29 — 166 cases (7 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 147 cases (4 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 164 cases (5 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 163 cases (9 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 147 cases (6 new cases, 16 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

70-79 — 109 cases (3 new cases, 17 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

80-89 — 43 cases (8 hospitalizations, 9 deaths)

90-99 — 17 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,388 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday morning, 22 more than Monday. Of those, 1,354 are confirmed cases and 34 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 26 deaths in Mason County.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 1,388 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 29 cases (plus 1 probable case)

10-19 — 114 cases (plus 4 probable case, 2 new confirmed cases)

20-29 — 242 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 4 new confirmed cases)

30-39 — 183 cases (plus 9 probable case, 10 new confirmed cases)

40-49 — 194 cases (plus 7 probable cases, 4 new confirmed cases)

50-59 — 217 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 185 cases (plus 4 probable case, 4 death, 1 new confirmed case)

70+ — 190 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 19 deaths)

On Tuesday, Mason County was “orange” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 45.79 on Tuesday with a 5.56 percent positivity rate, which both continue to decrease. Surrounding counties are orange.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 4,989 new cases on Tuesday (21-day average of 7,309), the second consecutive day below 5,000 cases. There were 55 new deaths (21-day average of 77), 254 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 284) and 20 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 28) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Tuesday’s update.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 110,820 cases with 1,815 deaths. There was an increase of 1,011 cases from Monday and 31 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 1,774,658 lab test have been completed, with a 5.50 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 6.24 percent. There are 26,675 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR reported on Friday that 132,192 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 24,181 people have been fully vaccinated.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

