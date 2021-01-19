2021 Meigs Guide coming soon… Advertising deadline approaching

MEIGS COUNTY — Each year The Daily Sentinel and the Meigs County Chamber and Tourism publish the Official Guide to Meigs County, with this year’s theme of “Experience Meigs County.”

Local businesses, organizations and individuals are invited to be part of the guide through advertising opportunities and submission of events.

The 2021 Official Guide to Meigs County will feature articles on community events, places to visit, a feature on the Meigs County Farmers’ Market and much more.

This will be a guide for residents of the area and non-residents alike, detailing many of the unique places and hidden gems of Meigs County, while highlighting things to do and events which make Meigs County home.

Events for the calendar may be submitted by visiting the Meigs County Chamber & Tourism Facebook page and filling out the information on the post pinned to the top of the page.

Any business or organization which is interested in being part of the guide may contact The Daily Sentinel by emailing Brenda Davis at bdavis@aimmediamidwest.com to secure their space.

The deadline to advertise in this year’s official guide is Friday, Jan. 29.

Anyone interested in becoming a Chamber member for 2021 may also contact the Chamber by emailing Executive Director Shelly Combs at director@meigsohio.com.

Don’t miss your opportunity to be part of this annual guide, as space is limited.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Recent editions of the Official Meigs County Guide have highlighted the history of Meigs County, as well as things to do and places to visit. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/01/web1_1.20-Guide-1.jpg Recent editions of the Official Meigs County Guide have highlighted the history of Meigs County, as well as things to do and places to visit. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Recent editions of the Official Meigs County Guide have highlighted the history of Meigs County, as well as things to do and places to visit. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/01/web1_1.20-Guide-2.jpg Recent editions of the Official Meigs County Guide have highlighted the history of Meigs County, as well as things to do and places to visit. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Advertising deadline approaching

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.