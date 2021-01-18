Health department update on vaccination clinics

MASON COUNTY — Gov. Jim Justice announced on Jan. 13, that West Virginia residents age 70 and older are now able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

It has further been announced that West Virginia is working to regionalize vaccine administration to 17 sites across the state.

A news release from the Mason County Health Department stated:

In response to these announcements and given that it is unclear as to whether Mason County Health Department will be receiving new (first dose) vaccine supplies, we will continue to take new names to our COVID-19 Vaccination Wait/On-Call List, 681-441-4311, and will vaccinate when supplies become available.

If you have already received your first COVID-19 vaccine dose from Mason County Health Department, we will contact you directly with information about scheduling an appointment for your second dose as you are due and booster supplies become available.

Despite recent changes to West Virginia’s vaccination plan, Mason County Health Department remains committed to keeping Mason County community members informed about how they can get vaccinated against COVID-19. The state is now instructing individuals age 70 and older who seek the vaccine to contact the closest regional vaccine clinic to schedule an appointment. The closest regional clinics in our area are being administered by:

-Kanawha County Health Department Call: 304-357-5157

-Cabell-Huntington Health Department Call: 304-526-3383; Complete a COVID-19 Vaccine Request Form at https://cabellhealth.org/

Information about dates and ways to register for regional vaccination clinics will be regularly updated at this West Virginia DHHR website link: https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/Vaccine.aspx

Submitted by Jennifer Thomas, RN, Mason County Health Department administrator.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/01/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic2-11.jpg