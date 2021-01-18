New COVID cases reported in Mason, Gallia … the latest case information for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — New COVID-19 cases were reported by state agencies on Monday in Mason and Gallia Counties.

On Monday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 in Mason County since Friday.

The Ohio Department of Health reported a total of 1,916 total cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County on Monday, an increase of 42 since Friday’s update. One new hospitalization was also reported.

Due to the holiday, the Meigs County Health Department will update numbers from Friday through Tuesday on Tuesday. The ODH case total for Meigs County is below the number most recently reported by the Meigs County Health Department, as has been the case for the past several weeks. Ohio Valley Publishing reports on the numbers provided by the local health department due to the difference in data.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 1,916 total cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Monday’s updates. This is an increase of 42 since Friday’s update.

ODH has reported a total of 26 deaths, 109 hospitalizations (one new), and 1,642 presumed recovered individuals (59 new) as of Friday.

Age ranges for the 1,916 total cases reported by ODH on Monday are as follows:

0-19 — 255 cases (13 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 323 cases (4 new cases, 6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 260 cases (5 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 291 cases (6 new cases, 4 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 274 cases (5 new cases, 9 hospitalizations, 1 death)

60-69 — 232 cases (5 new cases, 23 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

70-79 — 159 cases (2 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 30 total hospitalizations, 9 deaths)

80-plus — 122 cases (2 new cases, 33 hospitalizations, 13 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

As of Friday, the Meigs County Health Department reported there are 72 active cases, and 1,062 total cases (998 confirmed, 64 probable) since April according to the update on Thursday. There have been a total of 20 deaths, 970 recovered cases, and 57 hospitalizations since April. Due to the Martin Luther King holiday, the next update from the health department is expected on Tuesday.

Age ranges for the 1,062 Meigs County cases, as of Friday, are as follows:

0-9 — 40 cases

10-19 — 99 cases

20-29 — 159 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 143 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 159 cases (3 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 154 cases (3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 141 cases (16 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

70-79 — 106 cases (17 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

80-89 — 43 cases (8 hospitalizations, 9 deaths)

90-99 — 17 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,366 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Monday morning, 59 more than Friday. Of those, 1,333 are confirmed cases and 33 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 26 deaths in Mason County.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 1,366 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 29 cases (plus 1 probable case, 1 new confirmed case)

10-19 — 112 cases (plus 4 probable case (1 new), 3 new confirmed cases)

20-29 — 238 cases (plus 5 probable cases (1 new), 18 new confirmed cases)

30-39 — 173 cases (plus 9 probable case (1 new), 17 new confirmed cases)

40-49 — 190 cases (plus 6 probable cases, 9 new confirmed cases)

50-59 — 217 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 3 deaths, 6 new confirmed case)

60-69 — 184 cases (plus 4 probable case, 4 death, 2 new confirmed cases)

70+ — 190 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 19 deaths, 2 new confirmed cases)

On Monday, Mason County was “orange” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 51.18 on Monday, down from 72.73 on Friday, with a 5.91 percent positivity rate, down from 10.58. Surrounding counties are orange.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 4,312 new cases on Monday (21-day average of 7,430). There were 81 new deaths (21-day average of 81), 162 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 299) and 16 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 30) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Monday’s update.

According to Governor Mike DeWine, 361,603 vaccines have been given in Ohio as of Thursday.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Monday, DHHR is reporting a total of 109,809 cases with 1,784 deaths. There was an increase of 3,160 cases from Friday and 51 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 1,761,905 lab test have been completed, with a 5.49 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 6.19 percent. There are 26,777 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR reported on Friday that 130,600 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 23,092 people have been fully vaccinated.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/01/web1_covid-11.jpg

Latest case information for Meigs, Gallia, Mason