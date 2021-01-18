Homeless shelter in need of food, personal items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Homeless Shelter continues to accept donations for the community pantry, which serves those living in the shelter and the community.

Shelter Director John Machir said the community helps the shelter by donating personal and hygiene items for the shelter and the people in the shelter. These items include toilet paper, paper towels, Styrofoam plates, plastic silverware, laundry soap, dryer sheets, dish soap, body soap, shampoo razors and feminine products.

Machir said there are food items that are always needed for the community pantry.

The items needed include powdered mashed potatoes, pasta and sauce, rice, noodle and rice packets, ramen noodles, box meals, crackers, canned ravioli and pastas, cereal and oatmeal, flour, sugar, dried fruits, fruit cups, fruit snacks, chocolate chips, boxed pudding and jello, peanut butter, jelly, pop-top soups, salsa, drink packets (hot chocolate or Kool-Aid), gravy packets, cooking oils, spices, and bacon bits.

“These items are used both for our soup kitchen and for emergency food boxes, which we provide in the community,” Machir said. “They are items that we are not able to get, generally, from the area food bank, but which can go a long way toward helping families supplement with the food that USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) provides.”

Machir notes that canned goods should have the pop-top cans, which are easier to use and allow everyone to open them.

“We provide the community pantry as a service to help prevent household homelessness,” Machir said. “If we provide enough food for four or five meals for families, they are able to use their limited financial resources to make sure that their rent and utilities are paid so that they can maintain their housing.”

The Mason County Homeless Shelter is located at 306 12th Street in Point Pleasant.

