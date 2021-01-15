New COVID cases reported in region … the latest case information for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — The state of Ohio passed the 10,000 death mark on Friday, with 67 new deaths reported, bringing the overall total to 10,057 since the pandemic began.

A total of 12 new cases were reported in Gallia County on Friday, according to the Gallia County Health Department and the Ohio Department of Health.

In Meigs County, the health department reported 11 new confirmed cases and one additional probable case. There are now 72 active cases in Meigs County.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 42 additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday in Mason County.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 1,874 total cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Friday’s updates. This is an increase of 12 since Thursday’s update.

ODH and the Gallia Health Department have reported a total of 26 deaths, 108 hospitalizations, and 1,583 presumed recovered individuals (19 new) as of Friday.

Age ranges for the 1,874 total cases reported by ODH on Thursday are as follows:

0-19 — 242 cases (2 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 319 cases (1 new case, 6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 255 cases (2 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 285 cases (1 new case, 4 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 269 cases (2 new cases, 9 hospitalizations, 1 death)

60-69 — 227 cases (2 new cases, 23 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

70-79 — 157 cases (1 new case, 29 hospitalizations, 9 deaths)

80-plus — 120 cases (1 new case, 33 hospitalizations, 13 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported 11 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one probable case on Friday.

There are 72 active cases, and 1,062 total cases (998 confirmed, 64 probable) since April according to the update on Thursday. There have been a total of 20 deaths, 970 recovered cases, and 57 hospitalizations since April.

Age ranges for the 1,062 Meigs County cases, as of Friday, are as follows:

0-9 — 40 cases (1 new case)

10-19 — 99 cases (2 new cases)

20-29 — 159 cases (2 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 143 cases (2 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 159 cases (3 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 154 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 141 cases (3 new cases, 16 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

70-79 — 106 cases (17 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

80-89 — 43 cases (1 new case, 8 hospitalizations, 9 deaths)

90-99 — 17 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,307 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Friday morning, 42 more than Thursday. Of those, 1,275 are confirmed cases and 32 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 26 deaths in Mason County.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 1,307 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 28 cases (plus 1 probable case, 3 new confirmed cases)

10-19 — 109 cases (plus 3 probable case)

20-29 — 220 cases (plus 4 probable cases, 11 new confirmed cases)

30-39 — 156 cases (plus 8 probable case, 15 new confirmed cases)

40-49 — 181 cases (plus 6 probable cases, 5 new confirmed cases)

50-59 — 211 cases (plus 4 probable cases, 3 deaths, 7 new confirmed case)

60-69 — 182 cases (plus 4 probable case, 4 death, 2 new confirmed cases)

70+ — 188 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 19 deaths)

On Friday, Mason County remained “red” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 72.73 on Friday, up from 59.26 on Thursday, with a 10.58 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are red and orange.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 7,149 new cases on Friday (21-day average of 7,657). There were 67 new deaths (21-day average of 76), 316 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 308) and 39 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 31) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Friday’s update.

According to Governor Mike DeWine, 361,603 vaccines have been given in Ohio as of Thursday.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Friday, DHHR is reporting a total of 106,649 cases with 1,733 deaths. There was an increase of 1,430 cases from Thursday and 31 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 1,711,796 lab test have been completed, with a 5.46 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 5.17 percent. There are 27,016 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR reported on Friday that 117,246 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 21,599 people have been fully vaccinated.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

Latest case information for Meigs, Gallia, Mason