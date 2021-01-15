Board of Ed approves agenda items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education met on Tuesday evening to approve agenda items.

All board members — Dale Shobe, Rhonda Tennant, Jared Billings, Ashley Cossin and Meagan Bonecutter — were present at the meeting.

The following professional personnel items were approved by the board: grant Family Medical Leave for Maegan Eldridge, Teacher, New Haven Elementary, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; accept the resignation of Lori Doeffinger, Kindergarten Teacher, Point Pleasant Primary School, effective June 30,2021, due to retirement; accept the resignation of Tina Nibert, Kindergarten Teacher, Point Pleasant Primary School, effective June 30, 2021, due to retirement; accept the resignation of Tina Green, Substitute Teacher, effective December 30, 2020; employment of Brittany Dowdy, Social Worker, Central Office Itinerant, effective January 14, 2021; employment of Kayla Tucker, Second Grade Teacher, Roosevelt Elementary, effective January 25, 2021.

For extra-curricular personnel, the board approved the following: resignation of Lacy Blain, Virtual Teacher Led Instruction, effective December 29, 2020; resignation of Lori Zuspan, Jr High Head Baseball Coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective December 22, 2020; employment of the following as Mason County Teacher Led Virtual, Central Office Itinerant, on an as needed basis effective for the 2020/21 school year: (blank filled in 1/12/21): Robin Casto, Amy Graham, Anna Hoffman, Sabrina McDaniel, Johnathan Boencutter, Rachel Bowman, Jeannett Oliver, Sarah Starcher, Debra Byus, Dwayne Russell, Jedidiah Ott, Linda Cook, Abaigail Bush, Jeromy Williams, Kirk Collins, Kellie Thomas, John Carlisle, Brook Neal, William Hicks, Ronald Bradley, Tirza Kay, John Polcyn, Cassie Goldsberry, David Rutherford, Matthew Bradley, Kara Fetty, Melissa Stacy, Lisa Riddle, Denver Casto, Christina Golden, Allison Pierce, Jayna Lowery, Andrew Blain, Johnathan Mayne, Stephanie Dickens, Nicole Hoover, Maudie Moore, Summer Dean, Amanda Moles, Julie Reed, Erica Jordan, Joseph Johnson, Melissa Bledsoe, John Fields, Mary Farley, Rita Cordell, Edmond Fry, Penni Grubb, Emily Kitchen, James Toth, Michael Wallace, Lori Braden, James Jordan, Scarlett Enos, Benjamin Loundin, Sharon Fields, Andrew Towner, Soni Roush.

The board approved the Fyffe Jones Group, AC, to conduct audits for the fiscal years 2020, 2021, 2022.

The board of education approved the ratification of orders issued, transfers and supplements in the total amount of $991,133.95.

The next Mason County Board of Education meeting is scheduled for Jan. 26 at 6 p.m.

