Commissioners discuss roads, sheriff dept. hires

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Commissioners met on Thursday afternoon where they discussed road conditions and approved new hires in the sheriff’s department.

Commissioners heard from resident Lowell Rodgers about the conditions of the roads, mainly Route 62, in Mason and surrounding areas. Rodgers said there are holes in the roads and the edges of the pavement are slipping or caving.

Commissioner Rick Handley said the commissioners have sent many letters to the Department of Highways (DOH) and called members of the legislature many times to request the roads be fixed. Commissioner Tracy Doolittle requested County Administrator John Gerlach to draft a letter to DOH District 1 and state the commissioners want an “immediate response.”

During the meeting, commissioners approved the hiring of Mariah Toler, Mark Kearns and Ernie Watterson for the Mason County Sheriff’s Department. Toler will be full time and Kearns and Watterson will be part-time employees as court and home confinement officers.

Commissioners approved transferring grant money to the general fund.

Doolittle said the commissioners are working to get more COVID-19 vaccines to the county as quickly as possible. Commission President Sam Nibert told the Register, “We have been in contact with our elected officials in Charleston to implement a plan for us. The senior citizens that did not receive the vaccine over 80 years of age will be the first and then we will work our way down. Please be patient and make sure you are on the list. You will be called when it comes available.”

During the meeting, Handley made a motion, which was later withdrawn, to make Tommy Wilson a supervisor at the solid waste authority building. Wilson currently works maintenance at the courthouse. Doolittle said she would object to the motion in voting because she did not know how keeping both jobs would work. The discussion was tabled until the next meeting.

The next meeting for the Mason County Commissioners is scheduled for Jan. 28 at 4 p.m.

Editor’s note: Appointment-only vaccine clinics are being planned, an appointment database is being built and an appointment scheduling hotline has been established in Mason County to bring COVID-19 vaccines to those residents, 18 and older, who want them. That toll free vaccine hotline number is 681-441-4311. Call Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to be placed on an appointment waiting list.

From left Commissioner Rick Handley, Commission President Sam Nibert, Commissioner Tracy Doolittle. (Courtesy)

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

