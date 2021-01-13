Congresswoman Miller votes no to impeach President Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) released the following statement regarding her vote not to impeach President Donald J. Trump in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, Jan. 13:

“The freedom to peacefully protest has been the cornerstone of democracy. It stands at the core of American values. The January 6th criminal acts carried out against the Capitol and the United States Congress have absolutely no place in our society. Violence of any kind does not belong in the political discourse of the United States of America. Anyone who carried out the January 6th attack must be held accountable under the law, and anyone who feels compelled to violence going forward must take time to pause and abandon their plans.

“America is in desperate need of healing and unity, not further division. President Trump will be leaving office in one week. That is why I voted today not to impeach President Trump. Many of my colleagues will join me in opposing impeachment, and many of my colleagues will support impeachment. While we may disagree on this issue and others, every single member of the House of Representatives wants the same thing for our constituents and our nation – a safe, free, and prosperous country. We might disagree on how we achieve those goals, but our shared values are stronger than our disagreements. Every member, regardless of their vote today or in the future, deserves the respect due to any individual to serve the public to the best of their ability.

“The first time the House of Representatives voted to impeach the President, the COVID-19 pandemic was just emerging on our shores. Now, COVID cases are reaching an all-time high and in many states vaccines are not being distributed fast enough. It is crucial that we get this vaccine to the many Americans who should not wait even this one week.

“I am proud of the incredible job Governor Jim Justice is doing to distribute vaccines across our state. The best way to spend the next week is not to continue to sow division in our nation, but rather spend our time helping our neighbors adopt the highly successful West Virginia model to eradicate COVID.”

